Antonio Brown Shows off Rapping Skills With Sean Kingston and Fans Are Not Feeling It

Antonio Brown wants to get back in the NFL, but in the meantime, the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is working on another career. On Sunday, Brown posted a video on Instagram that showed him rapping with artist Sean Kingston. Brown has been teasing a new rap album the last few weeks and on Sunday he gave a taste of what it will sound like.

And based on what fans had to say on Instagram, Brown may want to continue to focus on football One fan wrote: “I swear to god if the Pats don’t sign you I’m gonna pull a trick called jumping off a cliff.”

One fan likes Brown getting into the rap game, but he wants him back in a Patriots uniform. The fan wrote: “Alright this is cool and all but we signing you as soon as this game ends alright.”

Another fan is not happy about Brown’s rap debut. The Instagram user wrote, “Please get sign back to football because this ain’t it!”

And this fan has is not sure if the song or the comments are bad. The fan wrote: “Not sure what’s worse the song or the comments.”

So maybe Brown is not going to be winning any Grammy Awards anytime soon. However, he is ready to get back to football as he recently issued an apology for his actions the last few months.

“To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback,” Brown recently wrote on Instagram. “I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals.

“… I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance.”

Brown has only played one game this season and that in Week 2 as a member in the Patriots. He was cut by the team the following week due to sexual assault allegations and he recently talked to league investigators about the incidents. Before Brown joined the Patriots, he was with the Oakland Raiders but never played a game for them due to issues that included fighting to wear his old helmet and verbally attacking the Raiders general manager. Brown was a member of the Steelers from 2010-2018 and was named to the All-Pro First Team four times during that span.