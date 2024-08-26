Rock musician Anthony Melhlhaff has been charged with kidnapping and battery, among other charges, after being accused of "terrorizing" visitors at Yosemite National Park. The 40-year-old frontman for heavy metal band Cancer Christ was taken into police custody last week after a spree of bizarre behaviors, and as of Friday he was still behind bars on a $100,000 bail, according to Metal Injection.

It is reported that Melhlhaff's strange rampage began in Buck Meadows, an area in Mariposa County, which is near Yosemite. He's alleged to have harassed a waitress by touching her pregnant stomach and making strange comments, such as, "The spirits led me to you and your baby belongs to me."

Later, Melhlhaff "stole several drinks, assaulted another employee of the restaurant and sped off in his vehicle towards Yosemite National Park," according to Mariposa County sheriff Jeremy Briese. The heavy metal vocalist then stripped down to his underwear and attempted to kidnap the manager of a store. He is then alleged to have stolen the manager's car, rammed another vehicle, and later crashed. This led to his arrest.

Finally, while being treated for injuries at a local hospital, Mehlhaff allegedly assaulted sherriff's deputies. "This man drove all around our county terrorizing our visitors and community members," Briese later stated. "I am extremely happy that no one was seriously injured. This man's behavior was erratic and dangerous." The full list of charges against Mehlhaff are theft, first-degree burglary, robbery, obstructing an officer, and battery.