Antonio Brown: Social Media Reacts to Patriots Player’s Rape Accusations

The Antonio Brown saga appeared to be coming to an end now that his bumpy tenure in Oakland is over and his fresh start in New England is just beginning. That, though, proved to be completely wrong after TMZ dropped a bomb on the star wide receiver. The outlet reports that Brown is facing rape allegations from his former trainer.

There were reportedly three separate incidents according to the lawsuit. Britney Taylor is the one who filed the suit, claiming the first encounter came in June of 2017 at Brown’s place in Pittsburgh. According to her, “Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The second incident came that month, too. This time at his home in Florida. The third interaction occurred a year later in May of 2018 when “Brown cornered [her] forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and forcibly raped her.”

The two first met at Central Michigan University with both being student-athletes at the time. Scroll on to read how fans of the Patriot’s player are reacting tonight.

Innocent Until Proven Guilty

In the world of Twitter, it’s easy to join the masses and blurt out hatred and convict people with ease. That being said, Brown is adamant about defending himself in a court of law.

This case will play out over time and the facts will surely surface. Until then, it’s unfair to assume one way or another if he’s innocent or not or if the claims are valid or invalid because of their timing.

I’m not defending Antonio Brown or proclaiming his innocence because not all the facts are out. I want to make that clear. But the timing of this is very suspicious. — James Higgins (@15Higgins) September 11, 2019

Brown Denies Allegations

Since the news has broken, Brown’s camp has issued a statement. The report from Heitner Legal says Brown “denies each and every allegation.” He is going to pursue any and all legal remedies to rectify the situation.

The league has yet to make any comment on the situation. If anything can be assumed from past incidents, the NFL will certainly conduct their own investigation into this case.

The Patriots probably knew this was coming down the pipeline, with Antonio Brown, but I wait judgement upon him until the courts decide his guilty or not guilty verdict. I would say these cases are always iffy in court. He knows if he did it, but we should wait before judging — JamesNichols (@89Nich) September 11, 2019

A Crazy Stretch of Hiccups

The news around Brown comes after a tumultuous August. The receiver had a slew of off-the-field issues that interfered with his first season in Oakland. He dealt with frostbite that kept him out of practice in the beginning, then went after the league after he learned he would no longer be able to use the helmet’s he used his whole career.

From there, things took a turn for the worse when he was fined by the team, then posted an image of the message he received notifying him of his penalties to Twitter. The post resulted in a confrontation with the team’s general manager, Mike Mayock, where the two reportedly were close to physical blows.

After a tearful apology to the team, Brown made a strange post on Instagram telling the team to “release me.” They obliged, and so ended the saga in Oakland.

He signed in New England hours later.

What’s the name of Antonio Brown’s 30 for 30 gonna be called? — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) September 11, 2019

Not Winning Any New Fans

Brown’s fanbase is surely taking a hit now. After burning Pittsburgh, despite all of his success there, Brown left on bad terms from his former team. He became the star instantly when Oakland acquired him, but that sure didn’t last long after he burned that franchise and its fanbase.

Now New England fans are going to be tested as Brown navigates through these allegations.

Antonio brown is officially the most hated human being on the planet 😂 — Nezy02 (@knerzy02) September 11, 2019

Talk About Reality TV

The saga has been quite a watch for football fans and even non-sports fans. The drama that’s unfolded from Brown this summer almost seems to fake to be true.

From frozen toes to punting balls off the field in practice to nearly punching his general manager, Brown’s past few months have been quite the spectacle to watch.

Why am I so into all of this Antonio Brown drama. It’s way more entertaining than Bachelor in Paradise — caroline (@CarolineMPoole) September 11, 2019

A Nightmare For Fantasy Football

After he inked a deal with the New England Patriots, fantasy football fans let out a sigh of relief… well, the ones who owned him at least.

Now, though, his time in New England is in question as these allegations cast a dark cloud over him. Depending on how fast this case progresses, Brown may not even get the chance to wear the red, white and blue uniform.

There’s also a chance he does play, but could face a suspension later in the season if the allegations prove to be true. Either way, it’s going to a nightmare for Brown’s fantasy owners.

Literally every time I insert Antonio Brown in the starting lineup , breaking news come up about him! — Xavier•Flore$™✮ (@iAmXvr) September 11, 2019

The End?

Brown has had a stretch over these past few months that for many players, would be career ending. Most franchises wouldn’t tolerate the actions that took place if not for him being among the best receivers to ever play the game and in his prime.

With the latest development, Brown’s luck could very run out. Again, there’s a lot more to come from this before any assumptions can be made about his future, but this certainly isn’t going to help him resurrect his image anytime soon.

And say goodbye to Antonio Brown. This is not possible. Is it? — Bob Angell (@schmangell) September 11, 2019

Quite The Career

If this truly is it for Brown and these allegations are true, the league will most certainly take a stance and suspend him. Considering all of his off-the-field drama, a suspension of that nature could be the final nail in his coffin.

Brown has racked up over 11,200 receiving yards and 837 receptions, more than Hall of Famer Steve Largent. He also has pulled in 74 touchdowns, which is ahead of Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

If this is the end, talk about a disappointing end.