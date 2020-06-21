Antonio Brown: NFL Fans Sound off After Proclamation That He Avoided 'Madden Curse'

ESPN insider Adam Schefter and wide receiver Antonio Brown both recently stunned fans on social media with a discussion about the "Madden Curse." Schefter proclaimed that cover athletes no longer have terrible seasons while Brown asked if he was cursed. He previously appeared on the cover of Madden NFL 19 prior to leading the NFL in touchdown receptions. According to Schefter, this meant that Brown isn't cursed, but the fans strongly disagreed.

Several Twitter users sounded off after seeing the proclamation that the "Madden Curse" is no longer a thing. They understood that Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP after appearing on the cover, but they also pointed out that he suffered a dislocated knee during the season. Brown, on the other hand, only appeared in one game during the 2019 season amid allegations of rape and other legal troubles. In the opinion of many fans, this only further proved that the curse is still alive and well.