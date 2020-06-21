Antonio Brown: NFL Fans Sound off After Proclamation That He Avoided 'Madden Curse'
ESPN insider Adam Schefter and wide receiver Antonio Brown both recently stunned fans on social media with a discussion about the "Madden Curse." Schefter proclaimed that cover athletes no longer have terrible seasons while Brown asked if he was cursed. He previously appeared on the cover of Madden NFL 19 prior to leading the NFL in touchdown receptions. According to Schefter, this meant that Brown isn't cursed, but the fans strongly disagreed.
Several Twitter users sounded off after seeing the proclamation that the "Madden Curse" is no longer a thing. They understood that Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP after appearing on the cover, but they also pointed out that he suffered a dislocated knee during the season. Brown, on the other hand, only appeared in one game during the 2019 season amid allegations of rape and other legal troubles. In the opinion of many fans, this only further proved that the curse is still alive and well.
What happened to Antonio Brown after that tho— 🥺 (@murdamonkk) June 17, 2020
Uhh, sure AB had a great year that season but i think we can all agree the curse got him pretty good.— AJC (@plaxnoprax) June 17, 2020
hmmm— rip sportsball szn (@Dylan_Means4) June 17, 2020
Mahomes still got hurt
AB.... yeah
Brady lost the super bowl
Antonio brown is out of the league now 😂😂— Miguel ‼️ (@m1gos17) June 17, 2020
Hmmmm
Brady lost the SB— JC 🧊 (@JcDoesEdits) June 17, 2020
AB went insane
Mahomes got hurt
No it just stuck on AB an extra year patty didn't have bad karma 😂— Loud Pack John on YouTube (@Loud_pack_john) June 17, 2020
AB — 15 tds, and lost his sanity.— James Sullivan (@MrJPSull) June 17, 2020
Antonio Brown... No longer in the league. Tom Brady.... Washed up.... Pat Mahommes.... Ok good example.... Lamar.... Win a playoff game first.— J. Finch (@JFinch45798598) June 17, 2020
that dude antonio brown is out of the league what is he talking about ?— jordan p 🍉 (@mcfcjordanp) June 17, 2020
Antonio Brown took it to the next level when he got frostbite— Southwell (@JustinSouthwell) June 17, 2020
Antonio Brown is out of the league and Mahomes got hurt but was blessed to be double jointed to comeback— ❌ (@Jeremy_Exley) June 17, 2020
AB still has the curse— Jackson Richmond (@jacksonrichmon3) June 17, 2020
no because some shit small or little always happens. Tom Brady lost the superbowl, Antonio Brown lost his mind, and Mahomes still got hurt for a little bit there.— Nick (@gbpackersonly) June 17, 2020
I mean antonio brown only lost his mind— kyle-up internet connection (@TheCore22) June 17, 2020