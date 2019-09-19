Antonio Brown Loses Nike Deal, Social Media Explodes

Antonio Brown just lost one of his biggest endorsements deals due to his latest sexual assault allegations. On Thursday, it was reported that Nike is dropping the New England Patriots star wide receiver. The Boston Globe was the first to report the news as it talked to a Nike spokesperson about the situation.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a spokesperson told the Boston Globe on Wednesday night.

The spokesperson did not give a reason as to why they let Brown go, but based on everything that has happened to him this summer, Nike didn’t make a surprising move. The biggest situation Brown is dealing with his the sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. The NFL interviewed Taylor earlier this week and they plan to do the same with Brown. In the meantime, Brown is getting ready to play on Sunday when the Patriots take on the New York Jets.

Last year, Antonio Brown boasted he had a “huge Nike deal.” In February, the company came out with an Antonio Brown trainer. Today, a Nike spokesman says “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete.” — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 19, 2019

. #Nike has ended its deal with Antonio Brown…



Everyone not named AB: pic.twitter.com/ETAqiZXg4o — Nick Paulus (@CLE_Paulus) September 19, 2019

Endorsement deals with major brands contain “morals clauses.” They make it very easy for a company to drop an athlete who attracts controversy that damages their brand or the company’s brand. Athlete doesn’t have to be “guilty.” It’s all about the controversy. #AntonioBrown #Nike https://t.co/pKFjX6zMJU — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) September 19, 2019

Nike dropped Antonio Brown. I continue not to understand why the Patriots refuse to do the same. I’ve stuck with the Pats through all of the Trump adjacency, but this could be the thing that finally drains my ability to enjoy this team. Bummer. — Daniel Fienberg (@d_fienberg) September 19, 2019

Nike drops it’s endorsement of Antonio Brown.



Brown will now have to rebuild his image, brand, and reputation in a Patriots jersey. Quickest way to do that? Be a team player and produce. — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) September 19, 2019

First Xenith and now Nike. These companies are bogus for dropping Antonio Brown before finding out if he’s guilty. — Jeremy N. Rodriguez (@WatchJNR) September 19, 2019

Brown is not being criminally charged with sexual assault as it’s a civil lawsuit. But the reason Nike dropped him could be the other antics surrounding him during the offseason such as calling Raiders GM Mike Mayock a racial slur or being sued by multiple people for various reasons.

This begins “The Movement” against Brown and one the Patriots and NFL can not afford to overlook. Next #Metoo needs to be at the gates of every Patriot game blocking people from attending. https://t.co/NQoTxXBNCp — Ron Adams (@RonAdams52) September 19, 2019

Nike dropped Antonio Brown.. but they still pay Colin Kaepernick — Trevor Condon (@Big_Tank_Trevy5) September 19, 2019

I think protesting for social justice and sexual assault are not exactly the same thing. Also, the Nike commercial that featured Kaepernick won an Emmy. So I think Nike will keep Kaepernick on the payroll.