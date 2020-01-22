Antonio Brown: Large Police Presence in Front of Receiver’s Florida Home, Reportedly Seeking Arrest Warrant

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has shown the Hollywood Police outside of his home during multiple Instagram Live videos in recent weeks amid an ongoing dispute with ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss. Tuesday afternoon, however, the police were in front of his home en masse. This matter is reportedly far more serious, according to TMZ Sports.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that there were a handful of squad cars in front of Brown’s home. The exact reason for the call was unknown, but one person was in the back of a police cruiser. There was also a report of one injured person.

The individual in the back of the car was not Brown. A police source told TMZ that the former NFL star has not been taken into custody.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN has reported that “Hollywood police are investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery at his home today.” He added that there is still an active scene at Brown’s home as police determine if battery charges will be brought against him.

Wolfe continued to report that the police believe that it is not a domestic situation, per a source.

TMZ did discover more information via a source close to the situation, who said that this police presence reportedly stems from an incident with a driver who works for a moving company. Brown has been reportedly accused of felony battery and burglary. The police are reportedly working on getting a warrant for his arrest.

However, the outlet reports that the police are trying to convince Brown to surrender peacefully. The man who was with Brown at the time of the incident has reportedly been arrested.

The live-stream footage did show several police cruisers in front of Brown’s home, as well as a semi-truck and trailer owned by Allied Van Lines.

This is only the most recent incident involving law enforcement outside of Brown’s home. The first, which he documented on Instagram, involved Kyriss showing up to pick up clothing for their three children — although the receiver did spend time yelling about his Bentley SUV.

Weeks later, there was a second incident in which Brown reportedly threw genitalia-shaped gummies at Kyriss and the police officers. He also went on a profanity-laden rant in which he allegedly referred to the officers gathered with a variety of racial slurs.

(Photo Credit: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)