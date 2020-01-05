Antonio Brown Goes on Twitter Rampage After Patriots Loss to Titans, Mentions Tom Brady

Saturday night, the Tennessee Titans defeated the New England Patriots to send Tom Brady and co. home early from the playoffs. Twitter was fired up about this game as many around the world celebrated what they viewed to be the end of the Patriots dynasty. Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown was among this group, but his comments went in a different direction.

As multiple posts on social media on Saturday night showed, the one-time Patriots wideout felt that he would have made a difference in this playoff game. In his opinion, the Titans defense would have had no answer for his route-running and playmaking ability. Although Brown did not address the possibility that he would have missed this game even if the Patriots didn’t release him prior to Week 3.

With the NFL currently conducting an investigation into the allegations of sexual assault against Brown, the belief is that he would be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list upon signing a contract with any team. Bleacher Report and other outlets have reported that this is one reason why Brown has not been seen on the football field since September.

Whether he was talking about a future with Tom Brady or a new career as a musician, Brown turned heads on Saturday night with his comments following the playoff game.

I’m still the best in the game hated or love it ask your daddy — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

With the Patriots offense only scoring 13 points on Saturday night, there were many analysts and fans alike taking shots at the skill position group. Julian Edelman is a proven commodity at wide receiver, but he also dropped a critical pass late in the game. There were also many doubts voiced about the other options in New England.

As Brown wrote on Saturday night, he believes that there is no question about the best wide receiver in football. In his opinion, he is better than Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas, or Odell Beckham Jr.

Godsplan — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

Throughout the past year of headlines, Brown has turned heads while saying to “call God.” Whether he was taking shots at former teammates or talking about future opportunities in the NFL, the former Patriots receiver would punctuate posts on Instagram or Twitter with that phrase.

Saturday night, however, Brown opted for a different route. He didn’t say to call God during his rant on Twitter. Instead, he said sent out a simple message that read “Godsplan.” He did not provide context for the post.

Everything got upgraded it got better wow through the storm sun still shine brighter ! Call God — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

While Brown has not been part of the NFL since his lone appearance in Week 2, he has been working on a different project. He has been recording music for an upcoming album. In his opinion, these changes in life are an upgrade.

Brown made that point clear on Saturday night when he sent out tweets following the Patriots’ loss to the Titans. Although some football fans thought that these posts didn’t fit with the previous messages about playing for the same team as Brady in 2020.

Following the loss to the Titans, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was asked about his future. Multiple members of the media wanted to know if he would be returning to the team in 2020, retiring, or signing with another franchise. The veteran did not provide an answer just yet, but Brown weighed in on the matter.

As the former teammate of Brady mentioned with multiple comments, he wants to pair with him yet again in the future. This was made clear with many of the tweets sent out by Brown on Saturday night.

2020 Only Want To Play With @TomBrady Or No Play — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

There have been questions about Brown’s future for months as fans from the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers have called for him to sign with their favorite team. Brown made his views on his NFL future very clear on Saturday night with the posts on social media. As he explained, there is only one destination in his mind.

If Brown is eligible to return to the NFL in 2020, he wants it to happen with whichever team makes Brady the starting QB. He will join the Patriots if necessary but is willing to follow the veteran wherever he goes.

