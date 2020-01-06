Antonio Brown Blames ‘Antonio Brown Curse’ for Playoff Losses, Confusing Fans on Twitter

Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints were eliminated from the playoffs after a late Kirk Cousins touchdown. The users on Twitter blamed the referees for the loss, but former NFL receiver Antonio Brown listed a different reason. He said that the Saints fell victim to the “Antonio Brown Curse.”

Brown posted a photo on Twitter Sunday evening that listed all of the teams eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17 or during Wild Card weekend. The Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints were all mentioned. The Saints, Patriots, and Bills all lost on Wild Card weekend while the Raiders and Steelers failed to qualify for the postseason.

Of course, this comment, which Brown took from NFL Update on Twitter, caused confusion for many as they tried to figure out what Brown was trying to say. Did he mean that any team even considering signing him would be cursed forever, or were the eliminations punishment for releasing him?

“Does your pr team know this isn’t good,” one user on Twitter asked. Another asked if Brown was proud to be the curse that destroys franchises. Is so, it was possible that teams would view the tweet and stay away from the former Patriots receiver.

“You heard it here first….All those teams were poisoned by even the association of AB. THANK YOU FOR SPREADING THE WARNING AB!!!!” one user proclaimed on social media.

One reason why many football fans were confused by Brown’s tweet is that he only spent time with the Patriots, Steelers, and Raiders. He only worked out for the Saints but never signed a contract. The Bills, on the other hand, traded for Brown in March 2019, but he refused to show up. Did his “curse” really affect the teams that never got Brown in uniform?

Adding to the confusion is that only the Patriots cut ties with Brown when he wanted to remain with the team. They opted to do so after allegations of sexual assault surfaced. Although Brown texting one of his accusers also reportedly played a role.

The Raiders released him after several social media rants, as well as multiple texts to owner Mark Davis asking to be cut. Similarly, the Steelers traded Brown after he forced his way out of town.

In order for the curse to be a punishment against these teams for their slights against Brown, they would have all had to cut him for no reason. This wasn’t the case, and now football fans are laughing about the Sunday evening tweet. In their opinions, the Antonio Brown Curse is just further evidence that the veteran receiver should not be in the league.

Photo Credit: Mark Brown/Getty