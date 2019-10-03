Antonio Brown Was ‘Belligerent’ During Deposition According to Lawyer

Antonio Brown was not on his best behavior when he was at his deposition last week for destroying a condo. According to TMZ an opposing lawyer who was at the deposition Brown completely lost it as soon as he arrived. The NFL wide receiver, who is now a free agent, was reportedly so disruptive it made the proceeding tough to get through.

“Antonio Brown was extremely noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly, to the point that he frustrated the totality of the proceeding,” the lawyer said to TMZ. It was also reported that Brown’s deposition was filled with “tumultuous tirades, defiant rants, use of profane language and refusal to comport himself in a civilized and grown-up manner.”

“Once the deposition started, almost immediately, [Brown] was belligerent and pugnacious, refusing to answer the most routine of questions,” the lawyer added.

The reason Brown was in court was for allegedly destroying a condo in Florida in 2018. He leased the $35,000 apartment during the offseason and the owner claimed he left the place in shambles. In fact, a video was released of Brown allegedly throwing items from the apartment into a pool. The items nearly hit innocent by standards including a young boy.

“The apartment was in shambles,” George Minski, the lawyer representing the condo’s owner said. “Mirrors were smashed, tables were destroyed, there were holes and damages to the walls. Countertops were lifted off the deck.

“The unit is furnished with leather couches and love seats, and there were burn holes and black magic markers. It looked like they had rumbled. We tried to resolve it amicably and it got nowhere so we filed a lawsuit.”

When Brown has claimed the apartment did not provide the security needed which led to him being robbed. He claimed that $80,000 in cash and a gun were stolen. Brown reportedly left the deposition at noon which was hours before it was scheduled to be over.

It’s clear Brown is not willing to work with the court in one of his many cases against him. But that shouldn’t be a surprise considering he’s not willing to work with the NFL. It has been reported that Brown yet to talk to league investigators about the sexual assault lawsuit against him filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor. The lawsuit was filed right after he signed with the New England Patriots. He was cut by the team a week later due to the allegations of sexual assault by Taylor and the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed woman.