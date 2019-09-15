See Antonio Brown Arrive for Patriots Game

The NFL has been waiting for an answer all week about Antonio Brown‘s status, and it has since been provided. The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders wide receiver is officially active for his first game as a member of the New England Patriots. Brown will be in uniform and will likely be heavily involved in the offense.

As further evidence of Brown’s activation for the game, NFL reporter, Judy Battista posted a photo on Sunday morning that showed the Patriots receiver arriving at Miami’s stadium for the game. Per tradition, Brown was dressed in an outfit that rivaled Cam Newton’s ability to turn heads on game day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A pair of white sneakers mixed with a custom suit jacket, matching shorts and socks guaranteed that no one would mistake Brown as he headed toward the visitor’s locker room.

Antonio Brown has arrived pic.twitter.com/BDluEaGzTr — Judy Battista (@judybattista) September 15, 2019

This is less than ideal news for the Miami Dolphins defenders considering that they are coming off a game in which the Baltimore Ravens scored 59 points and were hoping for a bounce-back performance. However, Brown will be joining a loaded roster that already includes Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, and running back Sony Michel. Quarterback Tom Brady will have his pick of options in the passing attack, and the Dolphins will be hard-pressed to slow them down.

According to an NFL insider, the Patriots plan to feed Brown during Sunday’s game, quickly getting him acclimated to the offense and featuring his abilities against a rival team. The belief is that there won’t be much of a learning curve considering that Brown was present and active for all practices with his new team, breaking a trend he set over the summer, and he often stayed at the team facility until 10 p.m.

During these late-night sessions, Brown caught passes from promising rookie backup Jarrett Stidham. He wants to hit the ground running after officially joining the team earlier in the week, and Stidham aided in this pursuit.

Entering week two, the biggest question will revolve around Brown’s usage in this offense. Edelman is still Brady’s favorite target, but both Gordon and Dorsett saw plenty of action against the Steelers with three combined touchdowns. Will Brown immediately step into the rotation and take the lion’s share of the targets, or will he receive a modest six or seven on the day?

The answer is unknown prior to game time, but if the Dolphins defense plays in a similar manner to the opening game, there will be plenty of opportunities and touchdowns for all of the Patriots players.