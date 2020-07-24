Dr. Anthony Fauci, 50 Cent's First Pitches Rank Among Worst Ever

Dr. Anthony Fauci kicked off the 2020 MLB season by throwing out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals game against the New York Yankees. And the pitch was not a strong one from the country’s top infectious disease expert, throwing it way outside the plate. When fans saw Fauci's pitch, it was immediately compared to 50 Cent's throw as the worst ever. 50 Cent's first pitch came at a New York Mets game in 2014 and the ball went so far left that everyone was in shock.

"They have baseball cards with me throwing the pitch - real baseball cards that they made!" he said back in 2018. "I go, 'Wait a minute: Who cleared this?!' Whenever baseball comes up, there is no one worse than me, as far as throwing out a pitch." As for Fauci, he hasn't said much about the pitch, but the Nationals were happy to have him in attendance.

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off our 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title," The Nationals said in a statement. Here's a look at 10 worst first pitches ever, according to the New York Post.