Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wild First Pitch on MLB Opening Day Has Fans Rolling

Dr. Anthony Fauci has social media talking about his first pitch during the New York Yankees-Washington Nationals game for all the wrong reasons. The pitch not only didn't go over the plate, but it also went so wide the Nationals player had to leave to plate to get the ball. Ultimately, the bigger picture is baseball is back after a four-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Nationals were glad to have the country's top infectious disease doctor kick off the 2020 MLB season.

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title," the Nationals said in a statement. Fauci is a big Nationals fan as he has lived in the area for 50 years. However, the Nationals didn't come to Washington until 2005, and with Fauci growing up in Brooklyn, he was a Yankees fan. Fauci has warned sports leagues about playing this year, but it looked like he was happy to join in on the festivities. Here's a look at social media reacting to Fauci's wild first pitch.