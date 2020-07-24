Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wild First Pitch on MLB Opening Day Has Fans Rolling
Dr. Anthony Fauci has social media talking about his first pitch during the New York Yankees-Washington Nationals game for all the wrong reasons. The pitch not only didn't go over the plate, but it also went so wide the Nationals player had to leave to plate to get the ball. Ultimately, the bigger picture is baseball is back after a four-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Nationals were glad to have the country's top infectious disease doctor kick off the 2020 MLB season.
"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title," the Nationals said in a statement. Fauci is a big Nationals fan as he has lived in the area for 50 years. However, the Nationals didn't come to Washington until 2005, and with Fauci growing up in Brooklyn, he was a Yankees fan. Fauci has warned sports leagues about playing this year, but it looked like he was happy to join in on the festivities. Here's a look at social media reacting to Fauci's wild first pitch.
Anthony Fauci, First Pitch Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/QxszDQJDuu— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2020
the Anthony Fauci of the NFL pic.twitter.com/mEFIAwTiK9— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 23, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci’s first pitch was a little outside but we will forgive him because he has been a busy man pic.twitter.com/YiAVAowwiL— Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) July 23, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch was socially distanced from home plate— Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 23, 2020
Dr Anthony Fauci doesn’t need to throw well or at all.— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 23, 2020
Anthony Fauci’s first pitch went about as well as the country’s coronavirus containment has gone...pic.twitter.com/Lp6M55fckF— Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) July 23, 2020
Dr Anthony Fauci, threw out the first pitch to restart baseball.— Bill Maxwell 😷 ByeDon2020 (@Bill_Maxwell_) July 23, 2020
He's a doctor, not a pitcher.😁pic.twitter.com/aZr0js3IWP
I will give Dr. Anthony Fauci some credit here, he did follow social distancing by ensuring the ball was six feet away from the mound. pic.twitter.com/gM30qDiDG8— Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) July 24, 2020
I think there’s a metaphor here. #AnthonyFauci @aubrey_huff @TonyBrunoShow @alliesinger @gehrig38 https://t.co/ebSCjpKUUF— Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) July 24, 2020
Anthony Fauci, First Pitch (with tail). pic.twitter.com/PEKiLzCnN2— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2020
Anthony Fauci’s horrendous first-pitch is what Americans need right now. pic.twitter.com/yu8lguQcVE— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) July 23, 2020
Actually, yes. I love the man. This worked for me. #AnthonyFauci https://t.co/zj2c4dsf5p— S Mahoney 🕊 (@Smahoney01) July 24, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci. Top 5 worst ever ceremonial 1st pitch, no? I mean BRUTAL. pic.twitter.com/eJV12DNCGT— TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) July 23, 2020
A bit wide, but we love him anyway #FauciFan pic.twitter.com/Z1veugpT6A— Anthony Fauci Fan Club (@FauciFan) July 23, 2020
nobody:
anthony fauci: pic.twitter.com/fFkZU9ALVF— Deablo fan account (@jsm21_) July 23, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out the first pitch of the 2020 MLB season.
Just a little outside... pic.twitter.com/bdVx3kIMa4— Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 24, 2020
Just a bit outside!!! pic.twitter.com/pf7hA99z3n— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2020
Do we have a new champion??!!!!
Dr. Anthony Fauci or 50 Cent? pic.twitter.com/cLq5bBN8hi— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 23, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls this pitch the ‘flatten the curve’ #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/y3fAIYnGaO— John Gonzalez (@ABC7John) July 23, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out the first pitch of the MLB season, and appropriately, it adhered to the guidelines of social distancing. Nonetheless, BASEBALL IS OFFICIALLY BACK! pic.twitter.com/J7C1vevHqA— Dodgers-LowDown (@DodgersLowDown) July 23, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Washington Nationals #MLB2020 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/wGqIm9zSqf— Gummy Arts (@gummyarts) July 23, 2020