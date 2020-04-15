Anthony Causi, Revered Sports Photographer, Dead at 48 Due to COVID-19

Anthony Causi, a longtime sports photographer for the New York Post, died on Sunday due to COVID-19. He was 48 years old. The newspaper reported Causi’s death on its website Sunday night and referred to him as “Our Eyes, Our Heart.”

“He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind — he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked,” Stephen Lynch, editor-in-chief at the Post, said. “The Post that you read, and the newsroom that we work in, are less colorful today because of his absence. Our hearts go out to his family, and we share their grief.”

Here are some of the incredible photos Anthony Causi shot at UFC 246 for @nypostsports. The man was incredibly talented on top of being just a great guy. Gone far too soon. (Link to his other work on Instagram here: https://t.co/keqm1O9YUL) pic.twitter.com/P10YoPIok9 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 13, 2020

Causi was married with two young children. According to the Post, he is survived by his wife, Romina, and their children, John, 5, and Mia, 2. He is also survived by his parents, Lucille and John Causi, and sisters Maria Marangelli and Dianna Marotto.

The longtime photographer was born and raised in Brooklyn. He attended Pace University and later joined the Post in 1994. Causi started as a photo messenger before working his way up to photo editor and then full-time journalist photographer. It was in this role that he became a permanent fixture at venues all over the New York area.

“Anthony was an amazingly talented photographer, and he was an even better person. The sports world feels his loss,” former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter posted on Facebook. One of Causi’s most iconic photos showed the Hall of Famer heading down the tunnel from the New York clubhouse to the field at the old Yankee Stadium.

Several other professional athletes reminisced about Causi following his death on Sunday. Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius said that the photographer was a “great, funny and awesome guy.” Texas Rangers infielder Todd Frazier said that “God found his angel photographer that’s for sure.”

Causi spent 25 years covering New York’s sports teams while documenting some of the biggest moments. Many of his photos surfaced on the Post’s sports pages throughout the years. Major League Baseball referred to Causi as a “sports photojournalist extraordinaire.” The organization also said that he “brought out the best in the players and the people of our National Pastime.”