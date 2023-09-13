Anthony Anderson Talks Love for Las Vegas Raiders as 2023 NFL Season Begins (Exclusive)

Anthony Anderson is a huge sports fan and is excited for the 2023 NFL season that got underway last week. His favorite NFL team is the Las Vegas Raiders, who earned a big win against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Sunday. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to the Black-ish star about the new NFL season and his thoughts on this year's Raiders.

"I'm excited for this season," Anderson exclusively told PopCulture. "I'm excited for the fans to be a part of this program, but I'm excited to see what my Raiders are going to do this season as well. So, I've got my fingers crossed." Anderson also said, "I still haven't been in the new stadium yet, so hopefully I'll get to go down this season and be on the sidelines and watch the Raiders do what they're supposed to do."

Not only is Anderson a Raiders fan, but he also supports the Los Angeles Rams as he resides in the area and has a good relationship with the owner. "I've befriended Stan Kroenke and the Kroenke family, and they've just been gracious hosts to me and my family and friends at SoFi Stadium," he said. "So, there's a real friendship there. Yes, I will continue to go to Rams games, but I plan on going to more Raiders games than Rams games this year."

In support of the 2023 NFL season, Anderson has partnered with Smirnoff to commemorate the Smirnoff Heads or Cocktails: The Ultimate Coin Toss contest. Twenty-one lucky fans upgraded their game days with $500 prizes during each of the Week 1 games.

"It's from kickoff to Super Bowl, that's how Smirnoff does it," Anderson said. "You know what? Beginning of the season, when that coin flips, you want it to land on tails because when it lands on cocktails, a lucky fan can receive Smirnoff cocktails for the entire football season."

Anderson also discussed his relationship with Smirnoff, which is the official vodka of the NFL. "Just a great partnership," he said. "Within the sport that I love, that I at one time grew up thinking that I was going to play football, so my partnership with Smirnoff and their partnership with the NFL just allows us to do some great things, not only for ourselves and the company but for the fans who are watching and enjoying the game as well."