Anthony Anderson Reveals His Favorite NFL Team Ahead of 2022 Season (Exclusive)

Football is back, and celebrities are ready for the action. Over the summer PopCulture.com spoke to Ice Cube who talked about the Las Vegas Raiders' chances of making a run to the Super Bowl. But now in an exclusive interview with PopCulture, black-ish and Law & Order star, Anthony Anderson revealed which NFL team he roots for.

"You know what, man? It varies. I grew up wanting to play football for the Dallas Cowboys," Anderson exclusively told PopCulture." Then as I got older... And I grew up in Compton, California, and as I got older, I gravitated toward the Raiders. So the Raiders have been my team since a young buck, but more recently with their move to Oakland, now they're moved to Vegas. My local team is the Rams, so I was a staple at every Rams game last season and was able to be there for the Super Bowl to see them win, befriended Stan Kroenke, who owns the team. And so I have a new affinity for the Los Angeles Rams."

Anderson, who is known for starring in the TV show Blackish, attended Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles to see the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the team's first Super Bowl win since the 1999 season when they were based in St. Louis. It was the first Super Bowl win for an NFL team based in Los Angeles since the 1983 season when the Raiders played in the city.

To celebrate the NFL season, Anderson partnered with Smirnoff to recruit the Cocktail Coordinator, also called the Best Job in America. Fans who know how to create cocktails can apply at BestJobInAmerica.Smirnoff.com and the winner will earn a trip to Super Bowl LVII as Smirnoff's guest of honor.

"[Fans] can upload their 60-second video starting September 7th, as we kick off the season, September 8 at SoFi Stadium, Rams versus Bills. Me and Vernon Davis," Anderson said. "These people can go on to BestJobInAmerica.Smirnoff.com and give us their best cocktail recipes and hopefully become the cocktail coordinator for this season. So I'm looking forward to that, looking forward to what people have to say and do, and they can win tickets to the Super Bowl in Arizona. So I'm excited to be a part of that."