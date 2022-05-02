Another WWE Superstar Wants out of Their Contract

✖

Another WWE Superstar is looking to move on from the company. According to Figthful Select, Roderick Strong has asked for his release from WWE "multiple times" over the last several months but has been denied each time. Fightful Select says Strong has been frustrated with many things during his time in WWE the past year. This news comes after WWE released 10 NXT stars, including Malcolm Bivens who was Strong's manager.

Strong is the lone member of the Undisputed Era with WWE as Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are now with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He is with the Diamond Mine stable in NXT with Bivens, Tyler Rust, Arturo Ruas, Hideki Suzuki and his wife Marina Shafir, and those members are no longer with WWE. Fightful select also says that many in WWE were surprised to see Strong not be part of the recent round of cuts since he has asked for his release. WWE reportedly had no plans to release Stong as he's part of their creative plan.

Strong, whose real name is Christopher Lindsey, began his WWE career in 2016 after spending time with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, New Japan and Impact Wrestling. He is also known for his time at Ring of Honor where he won the World Championship, the World Tag Team Championship and the World Television Championship. During his six years in NXT, Strong has won the Cruiserweight Championship, the North American Championship and the Tag Team Championship twice. In an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Strong talked about refining a wrestler's character and in-ring skills before performing in front of an audience.

"I think it's huge and it's different for each person," Strong said. "Adam [Cole] had an idea of his character probably before he wrestled, or even trained, just because he's that type of guy and someone like me, for the longest time I defined myself only by my in-ring work. So, I was obsessive about becoming as good as I possibly could be inside the ring. I harp on the basics more than anything. A good foundation is extremely necessary for any sport that you do. Focus on that and the rest will come. Everything will work itself out the way that it is supposed to, it just may not be as fast as you may want it to be, but that doesn't mean it's not going to happen."