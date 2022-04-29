WWE Releases 10 Superstars Nearly One Month After WrestleMania 38

WWE has once again done some house cleaning when it comes to its roster. According to Fightful, WWE has released 10 Superstars from its NXT roster. A few of the Superstars never appeared on TV while one is a former champion. The reason for the releases was not revealed, but in the past WWE revealed the reason being budget cuts.

In March, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon appeared on The Pat McAfee Show

and talked about the releases WWE has gone through over the last couple of years. He said, per WhatCulture: "People always assume that you just have no heart and you do not care at all about any of these people...are any of those decisions more difficult than others, or is it just always what will make the best show in your eyes?"

McMahon continued: "Sometimes athletes...when they're not given the opportunity, or even if they are and it doesn't work, people from all walks of life seldom look in the mirror and say, you know what, I was the guy who f— up. It was on me. Instead, everyone has a million excuses to why things didn't work. And generally speaking, the heat has to go some place, the old blame game, and I'm the bad guy. That's a part of the job." Here's a look at the 10 NXT stars who were cut.