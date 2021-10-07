Andy Murray Reveals How He Lost His Wedding Ring

Andy Murray just called himself an “idiot” for losing his wedding ring. The 34-year-old tennis star went to social media to announce that he lost his wedding ring after his shoes were stolen. Murray, who is currently in San Diego, California for the Indian Wells Tournament, said he left his damp tennis shoes under his car outside his hotel to dry. When he came outside the following day, the shoes were gone.

“As I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me, ‘Where’s your wedding ring?’ and I was like, ‘Oh no,’” Murray recalled. “And I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes when I’m playing because I can’t play with it on my hand. So yeah, my wedding ring’s been stolen as well.” Murray said he purchased the news shoes for a local pro shop to prepare for his Friday match against Adrian Mannarino. He also said he didn’t realize that his wedding ring was still tied to the shoes after taking them off.

https://twitter.com/atptour/status/1445995070377771011

“Needless to say I’m in the bad books at home so I want to try and find it,” he said. “If anyone can share this or may have any clue where they may be it would be very helpful so I can try and get it back.” Murray is married to Kim Sears, and the two tied the knot in 2015. The couple has four children together with the youngest one being born in March of this year.

Murray is one of the most successful tennis players in history. At one point, Murray was ranked No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 41 weeks and finished the year-end No. 1 in 2016. In his career, Murray has won three singles, grand slam titles – Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, and the US Open in 2012. He also reached the finals of the French Open in 2016 and the Australian Open five times.

Along with his success in Grand Slams, Murray is a three-time Olympic medalist. He won the gold medal for singles competition in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and also won a silver medal in mixed doubles in 2012. In his entire singles career, Murray has won 685 matches and 46 titles.