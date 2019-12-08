Andrew Luck Welcoming First Child Has Fans Weighing in on Baby Name

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and his wife Nicole Pechanec welcomed their daughter Lucy back on Nov. 12, with the NFL Network reporting the happy news shortly before Thanksgiving on Nov. 21. But news of the baby’s birth had fans talking, especially considering since she was born just months after Luck announced he was retiring from the NFL before the 2019 season began. Luck and Pechanec, who married in Prague in March, really attracted fans with the choice of their baby girl’s name: Lucy Luck.

“Knowing Andrew Luck officially became a Father and now has a daughter named Lucy Luck makes me so happy,” one fan tweeted. “That little girl probably landed the best father on the planet. That little girl is going places and will probably end up being the President of the United States one day.”

“Congrats to Andrew Luck. Also, Lucy Luck has a cool ring to it!” another chimed in.

Lucy Stroub is a serious #Colts fan & a fan of the name of former QB Andrew Luck’s new baby girl. I couldn’t get a photo of Lucy Luck today, but I was lucky finding another great #Lucy story. Watch at 6:15 pm on @WTHRcom. pic.twitter.com/qn3a7pFLbX — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) November 22, 2019

“Andrew Luck and his wife Nicole named their new baby Lucy Luck and she now has no choice but to grow up to be a DC character them’s the rules,” another fan wrote, referencing DC Comics.

“Lucy Luck…what a name!! Congrats to Andrew Luck!!” another fan wrote.

After Andrew Luck yanked the football out from the outstretched leg of #ColtsNation, naming his kid Lucy is astoundingly appropriate. https://t.co/Bgr7329Y9K pic.twitter.com/nMYgFVJ7vt — Fox #JasonGarrettForever Doucette🏀🍳🥓🥞 (@RealFoxD) November 23, 2019

NFL Network’s Andrea Kremer tweeted on Nov. 21, that Colts players, Jacoby Brissett, Frank Reich and Chris Ballard are just some of Luck’s former teammates who “still keep in close touch” with the 30-year-old following his retirement from the sport this past fall.

As for Luck and Pechanec, the new mom was a former gymnast who met the star quarterback at Stanford. The couple announced they were expecting in June with Luck revealing at the time thta he was “really excited, but terrified.”

“It’s probably the most exciting/terrifying thought or idea and it certainly feels more real every day,” Luck told CBS affiliate, WTHR. “I hope I could do all right. (There are) a lot of people to lean on for advice and we’ll see what happens.”

Pechanic was born in New Jersey, but her parents are Czechoslovakian. She moved to the Czech Republic at 15 to train with the Czech national team and competed in the World Games and European Championships. She went back to the U.S. to attend Stanford and competed in two NCAA championships. Like Luck, she has an architectural design degree.

Luck shocked the NFL when he decided to retire at age 29 just before the season began. The Colts picked his backup, Jacoby Brissett, as the starter and have a 6-6 record.

