WWE Stars, Fans Show Support for Alexa Bliss After Being Verbally Attacked by Podcaster
Alexa Bliss had to come after a podcaster, who ripped her wrestling ability. Bliss, who is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team champions, retweeted a video of a podcaster named JDfromNY206, who used sexual references to describe Bliss' in-ring ability. That led to Bliss getting a lot of support from her fans and her fellow co-workers, including Braun Strowman and Mick Foley.
In the video, JDfromNY206 said Bliss "is one of those women out there who just takes it [in bed], she does nothing. Can you imagine being in bed with Alexa Bliss as she performs the same way she does in the ring? Awful! All looks and no substance whatsoever!" In Bliss' tweet, she called out the podcaster for "discrediting" her work in a "disgraceful way." JDfromNY206 received a lot of heat for the comments, which led to him apologizing to Bliss in his latest video.
When it comes down to it, Bliss doesn't have to prove anything to anyone based on what she has done in WWE. Ever since joining the main roster in 2016 after spending three years at NXT, Bliss has won the Raw Women's Championship three times and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. And because of her bring tag team champions with Nikki Cross, Bliss is one of three women in WWE history to become a triple crown champion. Here's a look at WWE stars and fans showing their support for Bliss.
Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me... but ex freaking scuse me sir??? ... HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way. #WhatAClassAct https://t.co/0B6EByVSjl— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 25, 2020
He’s been blocked forever on my end. He’s Just one of those people who talks crap behind a microphone while waiting In line for pics at Axxess https://t.co/6r7viH5ipt— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 25, 2020
Eat your 🖤 out. #AsIf #HeWishes pic.twitter.com/CS9jwh6fEl— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 25, 2020
I pray I run into this dude one day. https://t.co/TjtAgzRU7d— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 25, 2020
.@AlexaBliss_WWE appreciation tweet 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/UBWjQNAF8F— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 25, 2020
....Yea that's a yikes from me.
Head up, back straight lovely. There's a reason you've been here and you know it.
*sigh* Humans....it would be really cool if we could be better.... in every way really.— Empathetic Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 25, 2020
This sad ass MARK talking like he even knows what it’s like to share a bed with a woman. He should prob stick to talking about wrestling cause he doesn’t know shit about it either but atleast he can pretend he does. Oh and eating hot pockets his mom makes him!!! #Trash— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 25, 2020
Disgusting. 😒— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 25, 2020
This is the problem right here. HES one of the problems. Cyber bullying is NOT okay and to this extent too? What a disgrace and I’m assuming he’s supposed to be a reporter of some sorts? Shame on you JD. Your work is incredible @AlexaBliss_WWE pay no mind to ignorance like this. https://t.co/cQRfIvAGTG— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 25, 2020
Say it louder for the people in the back! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 bullies should be held accountable. Sick of seeing it. https://t.co/Ga2rVg5KSS— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 25, 2020
So Alexa roasted JD, this is now a Alexa Bliss Stan account.
What a great woman.— 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 25, 2020
Alexa Bliss is a fictional character played by an real life human, I get these wrestling "analysts" and journalists get paid to be critical of them but attacking them personally and saying stuff like what JD said is unnecessary and unprofessional.
Please learn the difference.— 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 25, 2020
Alexa Bliss appreciation post ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xfVgKhB184— alex 👀🔥 | Alexa Bliss is a 7 time champ ‼️ (@alext4698) May 25, 2020
Alexa Bliss, Paige, Maria Kanellis & Sonya Deville put JDfromNY on BLAST & I’m LIVING FOR IT!! pic.twitter.com/32t6a8dJYR— 𝔽𝕠𝕩𝕪𝔹𝕠𝕥🦊✨🦊 (@notFoxyThot) May 25, 2020
He's a 🤡 pic.twitter.com/mTDdnRmxwy— ✨ BlissCrossAppleSauce🍎 Alexa Bliss Fan Account (@Era_Of_Bliss) May 25, 2020
People like him just want your attention & like a kid who isn’t getting any will lash out to get any attention. He would never approach you in person because he is a troll who acts tough online.— Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) May 25, 2020
He is one of the nastiest creatures ever. Best is to just block him. He doesn’t even think the crap he says is bad. He is part of the problem when it comes to cyber bullying it’s disgusting.— nicci | bliss 🏳️🌈 (@woahalexabliss) May 25, 2020
Hey JD! Ever heard of #HanaKimura ?! ............ think about it! Stop the bullying!— REBEL/ Tanea (@RebelTanea) May 26, 2020
Your fans, will always support you. And I'm one of your fans, and I'm very proud and happy to be a part of it @AlexaBliss_WWE. 😉😊👍. Because you are a young woman with many qualities. This stupid JD, maybe looking to hold the record for "the stupidest man in the world" 😅😂— Anthony Berthet 🇫🇷 (@BerthetAnthony3) May 25, 2020
don't listen to him ... he has to criticize you for feeling a little loved ... it's depressing but we love you bliss 💪 pic.twitter.com/YDPrNPW0os— (god Bliss) Lauren&BlissFanPage🥰♥️ (@realgodbliss) May 25, 2020
I know it's difficult but please don't let that idiot get to you.
He is the worst person on here and is hated by the vast majority of us.
All he does is attack fans and wrestlers every day of the week whether that's on Twitter or his podcast.— Darryl Cullip (@THFC_Darryl_WWE) May 25, 2020