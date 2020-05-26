WWE Stars, Fans Show Support for Alexa Bliss After Being Verbally Attacked by Podcaster

Alexa Bliss had to come after a podcaster, who ripped her wrestling ability. Bliss, who is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team champions, retweeted a video of a podcaster named JDfromNY206, who used sexual references to describe Bliss' in-ring ability. That led to Bliss getting a lot of support from her fans and her fellow co-workers, including Braun Strowman and Mick Foley.

In the video, JDfromNY206 said Bliss "is one of those women out there who just takes it [in bed], she does nothing. Can you imagine being in bed with Alexa Bliss as she performs the same way she does in the ring? Awful! All looks and no substance whatsoever!" In Bliss' tweet, she called out the podcaster for "discrediting" her work in a "disgraceful way." JDfromNY206 received a lot of heat for the comments, which led to him apologizing to Bliss in his latest video.

When it comes down to it, Bliss doesn't have to prove anything to anyone based on what she has done in WWE. Ever since joining the main roster in 2016 after spending three years at NXT, Bliss has won the Raw Women's Championship three times and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. And because of her bring tag team champions with Nikki Cross, Bliss is one of three women in WWE history to become a triple crown champion. Here's a look at WWE stars and fans showing their support for Bliss.