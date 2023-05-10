Alex Rodriguez TV Show or Movie Could Be Coming Soon

A television show or movie about Alex Rodriguez could be on the way. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the former baseball superstar is shopping a documentary to networks and streamers about his life. Rodriguez is working with Gotham Chopra on the documentary, the New York Post has learned. Chopra directed Tom Brady's Man in the Arena and founded the production company Religion of Sports with Brady and Michael Strahan.

Rodriguez does have a story to tell, but in order for the documentary to be successful, he will have to tell the entire story and not a condensed version. Marchand reflected on Derek Jeter's documentary The Captain and said that " there was not as much cool footage, except from when he was drafted." He also said, "If A-Rod wants to best Jeter, his documentary would need to be more raw."

One thing to watch is Rodriguez's chances of being named to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Despite having numbers to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer he only received 35.7 percent of the vote earlier this year in his second year of eligibility. The big reason Rodriguez is not in the Hall of Fame is his admission to using PEDs. He was suspended for the entire 2014 when he was with the New York Yankees but also admitted to using PEDs when he was with the Texas Rangers.

"I certainly hope so, I do," A-Rod told News Talk 830 WCCO in 2021 about getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame, per NJ.com. "But look, that's not my decision. I put my best foot forward and my worst foot forward. Regardless of what comes out, I pray that one day my daughters and my mother get to see me walk into the Hall of Fame."

Rodriguez began his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners in 1994 and became a star quickly. During his seven seasons in Seattle, Rodriguez was named to the All-Star time four times and won the batting title in 1996. In 2001, Rodriguez signed a contract with the Texas Rangers and was named to the All-Star team in each of his three seasons. He was also named AL MVP in 2003 and won two Gold Glove awards.

In 2004, Rodriguez was traded to the Yankees which is where he spent the rest of his career. He won two more AL MVP awards during his time with the Yankees and helped the team win the World Series in 2009. In his career, Rodriguez recorded 3,115 hits with 696 home runs and 2,086 RBIs.