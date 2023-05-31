Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Has Gum Disease

Alex Rodriguez is dealing with a health issue. While appearing on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, the former New York Yankees star revealed that he is dealing with gum disease. Rodriguez didn't go in-depth about the disease but did share that it's common in Black and Latino communities.

"Looks can be deceiving," Rodriguez said on Wednesday, per Entertainment Tonight. "I just recently went to go see my dentist, and not thinking anything about any gum disease, and then the dentist tells me the news. Then I come to find out that over 60 million Americans have this gum disease. So it's important for all Americans, all viewers watching to go out there and take care of your teeth."

Rodriguez went on to talk about the use of tobacco in baseball. Baseball legend Tony Gwynn died in 2014 due to mouth cancer from the constant use of tobacco. "You saw Tony Gwynn years ago passed because of a lot of tobacco use from my understanding," he shared. "So I'm not sure if it's tied to that. I never did tobacco. I did a lot of sunflower seeds, but anyways, viewers at home, it's always better to be safe. Go see your local dentist."

And this is why Rodriguez is now speaking out about the dangers of tobacco use to young players and other members of the baseball community. "You never tie it together," Rodriguez said. "To think about just chewing tobacco leading to just the cancer, leading to death and a guy like Tony whose such an amazing guy, played hoops at San Diego State, and a great defender. Gold Glover, and one of the great, great icons of baseball. One of my heroes."

Rodriguez played in MLB from 1994-2016 and spent the majority of his career with the Yankees. He played his first seven seasons with the Seattle Mariners before joining the Texas Rangers in 2001. The 47-year-old baseball star was traded to the Yankees in 2004 and helped the team win a World Series in 2009. In his career, Rodriguez collected 3,115 hits with 696 home runs and 2,086 RBIs with a batting average of .295. He was named an All-Star 14 times and AL MVP three times.