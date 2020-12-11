Alex Olmedo, Wimbledon Champion and Tennis Hall of Famer, Dead at 84

✖

Alex Olmedo, Wimbledon champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, died on Wednesday after a battle with brain cancer, according to his son, Alejandro Jr. He was 84 years old. Olmedo also won the Australian Open and reached the finals of the U.S. Open.

"Alex Olmedo came from humble beginnings and he made sacrifices and worked hard to chase his dreams of a tennis career, ultimately becoming a major champion and Hall of Famer,'' International Tennis Hall of Fame President Stan Smith said in a statement. "He was a terrific player and a Davis Cup hero. ... He was a great champion, a great friend, and he will be missed.''

Remembering Hall of Famer Alex Olmedo, a major champion, @DavisCup champion and world No. 2. Few have made such sacrifices to pursue a love of the game. Born in Peru, he immigrated to the U.S. alone at age 17, enrolled at USC, and launched a championship career. pic.twitter.com/bqvHEvsO5t — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) December 10, 2020

Olmedo won the Wimbledon and Australian Open in 1959. He defeated Rod Laver to win the Wimbledon title and Neale Fraser to take home the Australian Open crown. However, Olmedo fell to Fraser in the finals of the U.S. Open the same year. At the time, Olmedo was an amateur when he won the grand slam titles but turned pro in 1960. Before he turned pro and won Wimbledon and Australian Open, Olmedo competed in the Davis Cup and represented the United States. He helped the team win the Davis Cup Championship, winning two singles matches and one doubles match against Australia.

When Olmedo turned pro in 1960, he defeated, Tony Trabert to win the U.S. Pro Championship. He retired from the Pro tour in 1965 and became a teaching pro at the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. He was able to work with big-name actors such as Katharine Hepburn, Robert Duvall, and Chevy Chase.

Olmedo played tennis for the University of Southern California and had plenty of success. He won the NCAA singles and doubles championships in 1956 and 1958. In his career, Olmedo won 401 won matches and 21 titles. Along with his two grand slam singles titles, Olmedo won the U.S. Open Doubles Championship in 1958. He is survived by his daughters, Amy and Angela and four grandchildren along with Alejandro Jr.