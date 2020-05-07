Albert Pujols Asks for Prayers as Friends' Infant Son Needs a 'Miracle'

✖

Albert Pujols has a request for all his fans. This week, the Los Angeles Angels first baseman went to Instagram to ask his fans to pray for a little boy named Noah, who is the son of two of Pujols' close friends. While he did not reveal the cause of concern, Pujols did say Noah is in need of a "miracle."

"I would like to ask all of our friends, family and fans to please remember little Noah in your prayers," Pujols wrote on Instagram. "Noah is the son of two dear friends of mine, and he needs a miracle in his life today. We believe in the power of prayer! On behalf of little Noah and the Miranda family, we thank you for your continued prayers." Pujols is hoping a nothing by good things for Noah. He's also hoping all his five children can stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. He wants to be at the ballpark getting ready for the season, but he doesn't want to travel because of the health risks involved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Albert Pujols (@albertpujols) on May 5, 2020 at 7:58am PDT

"I'm a human being -- I want to be at the ballpark, I wanna be doing my thing," Pujols said to ESPN. "But at the same time, what's most important right now? My relationship with my kids, the health of my kids, and trying to enjoy this time with my kids. I know that in the future, they're going to look back on this time and they're going to appreciate it a lot."

Pujols, 40, has been playing in MLB since 2001. He spent his first 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and became a superstar, being named to the All-Star team nine times and winning the NL MVP Award three times. He also helped the Cardinals win World Series titles in 2006 and 2011. In 2012, Pujols signed with the Angels and has not had the same success. However, Pujols was named to the All-Star team in 2015 and finished the year with 40 home runs and 95 RBIs. Pujols, who has hit over 600career home runs, is entering the final year of his contract. However, he's not thinking about retirement at the moment.

"It's my last year under contract, but that doesn't mean I can't keep playing," he said. "I haven't closed that door. I'm taking it day by day, year by year, but you haven't heard from my mouth that I'm going to retire next year, or that it's going to be my last year, or that I'm going to keep playing. I haven't said any of that."