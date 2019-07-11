Former NFL Player Albert Haynesworth Posts Heartbreaking Hospital Photo Revealing Kidney Failure

Former NFL defensive tackle, Albert Haynesworth, is in “dire need” of a kidney transplant. Haynesworth took to Instagram to share with fans that he’s suffering from kidney failure and was advised to reach out for help.

“Well this is hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans,” he started to write while sharing a photo of him in a hospital bed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Several fans and former teammates reached out to show they’re love and support.

“Love and prayers !! You’ve got this,” one person wrote.

Someone else said, “Continued prayers for you! I’d be happy to help if you still need it.”

Former NFL player, Kevin Dyson — also known for the Music City Miracle and The Catch — showed his support, saying, “Praying for you big homie!”

Several fans not only sent their well-wishes his way, they also offered to donate their kidney to the 38-year-old.

“Hi, I am on my wife’s account and saw your story. I filled out a request to be a kidney donor for you and we will see how the process goes. Have a blessed day sir. Prayers to you and your family,” wrote another fan.

Another user posted: “I will call up there and ask for the blood type and as well see if it’s possible to donate a kidney!”

In less than 24 hours, Haynesworth accumulated almost 2,000 comments on his post with well wishes and offers of help.

Haynesworth was selected by the Tennessee Titans as the 15th overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft following a standout career at the University of Tennessee. He played seven successful seasons with the Titans and was chosen first-team All-Pro in 2007 and 2008. Shortly after, he signed a hefty contract — $100 million dollars to be exact — with the Washington Redskins, however, played less than two seasons with them.

He was then traded to play alongside Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2011, but released after just six games. Haynesworth finished his decade-long NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011 before hanging his cleats.