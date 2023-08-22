Tennessee Titans' Caleb Farley's Father Dies in House Explosion

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley's father died and another person was injured when the NFL player's home in North Carolina exploded overnight, according to PEOPLE. The explosion left the home reduced to rubble, and Farley was not at home when the explosion occurred. Robert M. Farley, 61, was found dead in the debris of the home in Lake Norman, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning, according to ESPN. First responders found Christian Rogers 25, exiting the collapsed structure. Rogers, a friend of the family was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with a concussion.

Kent Greene, director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management, said gas must have accumulated over a long period of time and likely found its way to an ignition source, which likely caused the explosion. The blast originated in a bedroom and did not damage other homes in the area. Authorities have ruled the explosion an accident.

"There could not be anyone in it left alive — that was my first thought," Greene said. "And when I found out someone did walk out of it, I was amazed. This was a 6,300-square-foot home, and there's nothing left but maybe a part of the garage."

Titans players said earlier Tuesday that Farley was one of the last players to leave the locker room on Monday night. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel informed the players about the situation and then prayed for their teammate. "What's most important is that we do everything we can to support him emotionally," Vrabel said. "It's shocking. We've got to focus on Caleb and his family, and how we can support him." Farley, 24, was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, Farley tore his ACL in Week 6 and missed the rest of the season. In 2022, Farley played in nine games and recorded 10 tackles as a reserve cornerback. He was placed on injured reserve for suffering a herniated disk in Week 10 and missed the rest of the year.

Titans star running back Derrick Henry shared his thought's on Farley and the tragic event. "We were the last ones in the locker room last night just hanging around," Henry said. "I'm praying for his family. It's a tragic situation. I couldn't describe the way he probably feels right now."