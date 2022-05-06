AEW Star Involved in Car Accident, Could Miss Nine Months of Action

✖

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star could miss nine months of action after being involved in a car accident. While appearing on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, Malakai Black revealed that Darius Martin sustained a leg injury from a car accident and could miss six to nine months. It was previously reported that Martin suffered an injury but the details of the injury were not revealed.

"There are so many of these young kids even like Max Caster, who I think is great," Black said, per WrestlingNews.co. "Both…even though I wrestled Dante Martin and his brother [Darius], even though unfortunately he's [Darius] currently…I wish him a speedy recovery because he had a really nasty car accident. He's out for like another 6-9 months."

They told me that my ACL itself looked great though! 😁 pic.twitter.com/w4b0Y2D2kk — Darius Martin (@DariusMartin612) April 30, 2022

Martin makes up one-half of the tag team Top Flight. Before the accident, Martin returned from a torn ACL injury that left him out of action for a year. Since his return, Martin worked 11 matches, including going 6-1 with his Top Flight partner and brother Dante Martin. His last match was on AEW Dark on April 15 where Frankie Kazarian, The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) and Top Flight defeated Angelico, Max Caster, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) and The Blade.

While appearing on One-on-One with Jon Alba in December, Darius Martin talked about how and his brother joined AEW. "Unfortunately, I'd just lost my job," Martin, said per Wrestling Inc. "And I was looking for a new job. But I needed money. And I just sent a message to Matt [Jackson] and I was like, 'Hey man. I know it's a long shot but we really love what AEW is doing and we really want to be here and we want to show what we can do. We want to push the boundaries, the innovation. AEW is on another level right now and we really want to be a part of the groundwork of this company.'"

Martin also talked about his brother succeeding as a singles competitor. "It's the best," Martin said. "It always puts a smile on my face. Honestly, every week when I watch Dante wrestle, he grows more and more into becoming my favorite wrestler. I love watching Dante perform more than I like watching a lot of 'bigger names' perform because Dante innovates, and he's creative, and he really pushes the boundaries of high flying."