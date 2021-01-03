AEW: Imposter Creates Bogus Twitter Account for Brodie Lee's Son

✖

AEW wrestler Jon Huber, who performed as Dark Order leader Brodie Lee, died at the age of 41 in late December. Following the heartbreaking news, reports surfaced that someone on social media was impersonating a member of his family. An unidentified individual created a bogus Twitter account for "Brodie Lee Jr."

Another social media user posted a screenshot of the fake account on Saturday and asked for people to unfollow the fake Brodie Jr. He said that two separate AEW employees had confirmed that the account was not actually controlled by the late performer's son. Many people pledged to unfollow the account and report it in order to potentially get it shut down. Hours later, they received confirmation that the fake account no longer existed.

https://t.co/yvxg4RBl6E Two AEW employees just DM'd me to tell me this is a fake account so if you could report it and unfollow I'm sure they'd appreciate it pic.twitter.com/KQcrXImt54 — still tired (@Maffewgregg) January 2, 2021

Following the revelation that the Twitter account was fake, other users weighed in and said that its creator was responsible for many others. They said that this individual had made fake accounts for "Macho Man" Randy Savage, music composer Jim Johnston, and wrestling video game developer Yuke's. There were other fake accounts also listed, many of which were no longer active following multiple reports.

While a fake Twitter account drew attention on social media, the real-life son of Lee created headlines in the wrestling ring. AEW retired the TNT Championship belt and named Brodie Jr. the TNT Champion for life in honor of his father. Announcer Tony Schiavone later appeared on the Dynamite aftershow and said that the TNT title would continue. However, the belt will be redesigned. Current TNT champion Darby Allin will defend the new title against Brian Cage on Jan. 13.

Additionally, Schiavone revealed that Brodie Jr. will become a part of AEW when he is "of age." The promotion made him a member of the Dark Order and gave him the opportunity to put on a mask and beat up some people with a kendo stick. "They signed him to a contract," the announcer said. "They legitimately signed him to a contract and when he gets of age, he will be with AEW. They have taken care of him and he follows guys around all the time in the back and he becomes a part of us."

The wrestling promotion paid tribute to Lee throughout Wednesday's episode The Dark Order team went a perfect 5-0 during the night. Between each match, the promotion played videos from various wrestlers sharing their favorite memories of Lee. Finally, the organization also released a special tribute shirt featuring the wrestler's likeness, which will help raise money for his family.