'AEW Dynamite' Tribute to Jon Huber Has Fans in Tears

AEW paid tribute to one of its own on Wednesday night. On AEW Dynamite, Jon Huber, who died last week, was remembered by fellow wrestlers in a special show. All the matches were dedicated to Huber, who performed under the name Brodie Lee while in AEW, and his former tag team partner in WWE, Erik Rowan, made an emotional appearance.

At the end of the show, Huber's 8-year old son came to the ring and was presented with the new AEW TNT Championship belt. Huber held the title earlier in the year when he defeated Cody Rhodes. AEW President and CEO Tony Kahn said that Brodie Lee Jr. will be the champion for life.

At the very end of the show, AEW presented a video tribute which showed highlights of Huber and photos with his family and fellow wrestlers in AEW in WWE. Huber joined AEW in 2019 after a successful run in WWE where he was a two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and NXT Tag Team Champion and an Intercontinental champion. Here's a look at fans reacting to AEW's tribute to Huber.