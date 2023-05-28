AEW Double or Nothing 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The second pay-per-view event for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) this year had arrived. The wrestlers are in Las Vegas to compete in Double or Nothing, which includes a four-way match for the AEW World Championship. Double or Nothing 2023 will start at 8 p.m. ET and air on pay-per-view (via Bleacher Report). The Buy-In show will start at 7 p.m. ET.

MJF is the current AEW World Champion and will defend the belt against Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in a four-way match. All four have been considered the "four pillars" of AEW, having competed in big events and winning titles. MJF has been champion since beating Jon Moxley at Full Gear in November and is the sixth champion in the company's history.

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jeff Jarret and Jay Lethal. FTR won the titles against The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in April, and it's their first time winning the championship. FTR is one of the most successful tag teams in pro wrestling history as they have won titles in AEW, New Japan, Ring of Honor and WWE where they became the first Tag Team Triple Crown winners in company history.

TNT Champion Wardlow will defend his title against Christian Cage in a ladder match. Wardlow defeated Powerhouse Hobbs to win the title in April, and it's the second time he's won the championship, winning it in March against Samoa Joe. Cage is looking to add another title to his Hall of Fame career. He's known for being a Grand Slam Champion in WWE and winning the Impact World Championship.

One of the biggest matches of the night is the Blackjack Battle Royal for the International Championship. Orange Cassidy is the current champion and will defend the belt against 20 other competitors. In order for Cassidy to successfully defend his title. He will need to be the last person in the ring.

The rest of the card features more title defenses including TBS Champion Jade Cargill taking on Taya Valkyrie. The Women's World Championship is also on the line as champion Jamie Hayter will take on former champion Toni Storm. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) will defend their World Trios Championship against and team that has not been announced. Blackpool Combat Club (Byran Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) will face The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and "Hagman" Adam Page in an Anarchy in the Arena match. Adam Cole will face Chris Jericho in an unsanctioned match, and the pre-show match is Ethan Page and The Guns taking on Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Hook.