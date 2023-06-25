Adam Cole has had a long road since last year's Forbidden Door event led to his horrible concussion and extended hiatus from AEW. But his return a few weeks back and his planned match at 2023's Forbidden Door event seemed to indicate things were on a good path. This is sadly not exactly how it played out.

AEW owner and promoter Tony Khan announced the bad news on Twitter, confirming that Cole was under the weather and not cleared to perform. He was set to face off against Tom Lawlor in Toronto, but had to pull out after not being cleared.

Due to illness, @AdamColePro isn't cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs @FilthyTomLawlor match is canceled.



Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show!



Thank you to everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor, either here live in Toronto @ScotiabankArena or on ppv tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 25, 2023

It is understandable from AEW's perspective and from Cole's also. He only recently returned to the ring and took part in matches, ending his year-long absence from the ring. So there wouldn't be a surprise if he was a bit gun shy to go hard in the ring if he isn't 100 percent. He was on the line of never returning to the ring again, so some kid gloves are warranted.

Forbidden Door 2023 was already a stacked card before Cole and Lawlor were added to the card. Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada will main event the show, giving people a dream match that probably was a distant thought a few years ago.

Fans were upset by the news on social media, with some rumors swirling about what the illness could be. The hope for most is that it isn't something concussion related.