AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tests Positive for COVID-19

One of the best soccer players in the world now has the coronavirus. On Thursday, the soccer club AC Milan announced Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19. This positive test comes right before the team's Europa League game against Bodo/Glimt.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodo/Glimt," the team said in a statement. "The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative." Ibrahimovic went to Twitter to confirm the news of him contracting the coronavirus.

"I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today," he wrote. "No symptoms whatsoever. COVID had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea." Ibrahimovic, 38, joined AC Milan in December 2019 after spending two years with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer. He signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him on the squad for the 2020-21 season. He's off to a strong start to this season, scoring a goal against Bologna last week to help AC Milian earn the 2-0 victory.

With AC Milan based in Italy, Ibrahimovic did his part to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the Swedish native pledged 100,000 pounds to support hospital and medical staff in the area as COVID-19 was hitting the country hard at the time.

"Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love," he said in a video message as reported by ESPN. "I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away."

Ibrahimovic started his pro career in 1999 and has played with various clubs from all over the world, including Juventus, Ajax, Barcelona and Manchester United. He's been a member of the Sweden national team since 2001 and has scored 62 goals in international action. In 2018, Ibrahimovic was named MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2018 and won the ESPY Award for Best MLS Player in 2019. In his two seasons with the Galaxy, Ibrahimovic scored 52 goals in 56 appearances.