Aaron Rodgers Wears Hilarious Reference to 'SNL's 'Celebrity Jeopardy' to Kentucky Derby

Aaron Rodgers has had a very interesting year but always knows how to have a little fun. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was seen at the Kentucky Derby and did an interview with TwinSpires Racing. On his name tag, Rodgers wrote Turd Ferguson, a name that was used on Saturday Night Live.

Turd Ferguson is a fake name Norm McDonald wrote down while appearing as Brut Reynolds in the SNL sketch Celebrity Jeopardy! During the sketch, McDonald said that he wrote down Turd Ferguson because it's a funny name. Rodgers was likely paying respect to Jeopardy! as he was the host of the show for two weeks in April.

Aaron Rodgers at the Kentucky Derby wearing a name tag that says Turd Ferguson is incredible. pic.twitter.com/imCAYLCafn — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) May 1, 2021

While fans loved Rodgers' name tag, they are also wondering if he will return to the Green Bay Packers this fall. Rodgers didn't talk about football in the interview as it was all about the Kentucky Derby and horse racing. However, Rodgers did talk to Mike Tirico of NBC Sports off-camera about the situation.

"He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise," Tirico said. "There is a chasm between management and the reigning NFL MVP." It was reported that Rodgers told his teammates that he wasn't returning to the Packers because he was so disgruntled with the organization. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently told reporters he wants Rodgers under center for the 2021 season and beyond.

When he’s not throwing TDs or hosting game shows, @aaronrodgers12 enjoys a bet on the Run for the Roses! Hear how he does #TwinSpiresDerby ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/wjO9ZijsBJ — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) May 1, 2021

"Yeah, I know, and I can't even take my brain to that spot right now," LaFleur said Saturday following the end of the NFL draft per ESPN. "So I just want to do everything in my power to ensure that doesn't happen." LaFleur said later: "I can't fathom [him] not being in Green Bay. "That's where my mind's at. I don't only love the player, but I love the person. I love working with him on a daily basis; I think we all do - from the players in that locker room to the coaching staff. Again, I don't even want to let my mind go there."