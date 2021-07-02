Major Update on Aaron Rodgers Being Traded by Green Bay Packers

✖

The Aaron Rodgers watch continues with Green Bay Packers reporting to training camp later this month. Rodgers reportedly said he is not returning to the team as he's disgruntled with the front office. And while some believe Rodgers will be traded because of the claim, that might not be the case. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Rodgers will likely not be traded right now because there is no market for him.

"Now, I talked to a source who said, 'look, he's the most competitive person in the world, opting out and killing his season right now on July 2 would be difficult for him to do,'" Fowler said on ESPN's Get Up, per Bleacher Report. "Greeny, I've also checked in with multiple teams around the league who are monitoring the Aaron Rodgers trade situation. They said there is no trade market for Rodgers right now." Flower later clarified his statement on Twitter.

Valuable context, as I explained on show before Zoom snafu cut out part of answer: No market because GB still giving zero indications it's trading him. Hence, there's nothing for monitoring teams to do right now. https://t.co/GLmYqekjvi — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 2, 2021

The Packers have made it clear they are not trading Rodgers. Additionally, Rodgers isn't going to opt-out of the 2020 season as the deadline for him to make that call was on Friday. Does this mean Rodgers is looking to work things out with the Packers or is he just not going to play at all this season while still on the roster?

The report of Rodgers not wanting to return to the Packers was released in April, but the problems started long before that. "A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said on SportsCenter last month. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people - from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on."

Rodgers has had a Hall of Fame career with the Packers, winning three MVP awards and a Super Bowl in 2010. Last year, Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 regular-season record and an appearance in the NFC Championship game. Rodgers and the Packers came up short in that game, losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who went on to win the Super Bowl.