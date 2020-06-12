Aaron Rodgers Shows off Quarantine Beard in PGA Tour Video

✖

Aaron Rodgers has a new look in the middle of a COVID-19. This week, the Green Bay Packers unveiled a quarantine beard while introducing Max Homa during a PGA Tour event in Texas. Homa was taking part in the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club. Rodgers introduced Homa as a "one-time winner on the PGA Tour, avid amateur Scrabble player, occasional podcaster and all-time Twitter troll."

Rodgers didn't mention his beard in the video, but the Twitter users did. One person took a shot at Rodgers by writing, "Rodgers aged 10 years since Green Bay drafted his replacement. Other fans said the beard looks 'terrible" or "awful" while one fan added, "Nice beard...looks like a he’s making a hostage video after being grabbed up by some renegade Amish."Rodgers tends to grow out facial year yearly, but with the pandemic, he has set a new standard.

2020 has been an interesting year for Rodgers. Along with the pandemic, the Packers drafted Utah State QB Jordan Love in the first round back in April. Rodgers admitted he wasn't happy with the decision, but he understands the team is building for the future. "I think the initial reaction [to the Packers selecting Love] was surprise," Rodgers said. "Not gonna say that I was thrilled by the pick, but I understand. The organization is not only thinking about the present but the future, and I respect that. I understand their focus and their mindset."

Rodgers will be 37 in December and has four years left on his current deal. His job is not in danger, but it's also likely he won't finish his career with the Packers as Love was drafted to be the new starter. "[The selection of Love] reinforces the adage that you can only control what you can control," Rodgers said. "Any great athlete, there's things that are out of my control. That's very important to me, but that's truly out of my control. What I can control is my play and make that decision, at any point, a hard one."

Rodgers is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, leading the Packers to a Super Bowl victory and being named NFL MVP twice. Earlier this year, Rodgers was one of two quarterbacks named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.