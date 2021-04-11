Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Reveal What They Fight About

✖

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley are preparing to exchange their vows after privately getting engaged. They have shown off their happy relationship during trips to Disney, but they still deal with common relationship problems. Rodgers and Woodley recently revealed their minor arguments.

The couple held a Q&A session on Instagram and discussed the small things that they "argue about." The revelation came to light when Woodley's dog joined them on the couch. Rodgers nudged the pooch out of the frame and prompted a response from his fiancee. "Hey! Careful. Careful, careful," Woodley joked. "Who else gets in fights with their partners about how much they get to cuddle with their dog? Is it just us?"

The segment continued with Rodgers and Woodley revealing that they disagree on the topic of hairstyles. The quarterback took off his hat and revealed that he had long hair. "I've been growing it out for a while. I had the man bun," Rodgers said while citing his teammates as inspiration. Woodley countered by telling him that his hair was "really greasy" and that he shouldn't show it to the viewers on social media.

The discussion didn't entirely focus on the topic of arguments. The couple also took time to address the prominent rumors about Rodgers retiring from professional football in order to become the full-time host of Jeopardy! They clarified that he won't walk away from the NFL to pursue this dream, but confirmed that it could be possible in the future given the potential flexibility of the schedule.

"No, I'm not going to [quit]," Rodgers said. "I just won MVP. I still have a lot left in the tank. I'm still going to play. I'd love to host Jeopardy! at the same time. Jeopardy! films five shows a day, 46 days a year. That's 230 episodes. And I work for six months out of the year, so the other six months, I would probably have time to film 46 days."

Woodley also weighed in about the possibility, saying "For sure. 100%. You could do so much." These messages fit with those that Rodgers also delivered during an episode of Good Morning Football. He joined the NFL Network show and faced questions about retiring to pursue a spot as the Jeopardy! host.

Rodgers just finished his first week of hosting the long-running trivia game show, prompting praise from the viewers. He still has five more episodes that will air starting on Monday. He will show off his hosting ability and potentially tease future success.