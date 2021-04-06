Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Spotted During Sweet Disney World Date

✖

Aaron Rodgers and fiancé Shailene Woodley were spotted getting cozy at Disney World recently. The couple who managed to keep their engagement pretty private throughout the pandemic, were spotted holding hands and having some fun at the magical park. Although the two were wearing their face coverings, onlookers were still able to spot the famous pair.

Woodley was rocking a pair of jeans, with black boots and a black fitted long sleeve top to match, while her quarterback, soon-to-be husband, wore a Star Wars t-shirt and a pair of shorts according to PageSix. While they each wore their face coverings — which is mandatory at the theme park right now — they both wore hats, and Woodley even rocked a pair of colorful Mickey Mouse ears on top. While they seemingly had a lot of fun at the most magical place on Earth, this wasn't the only place they seem to having fun. Since their engagement and now that it's the offseason for Rodgers, they seem to be taking a little time to enjoy their new chapter with a few vacations.

While the two jetted off to Mexico recently to enjoy some time in the sun, they were also spotted in a café in Arkansas. The Divergent actress and NFL star shocked fans when they surprised everyone with their engagement. They kept their relationship quiet for a long time, and then dropped the ball by announcing they were planning on walking down the aisle. Rodgers made the initial announcement during his MVP acceptance speech during this year's NFL honors. While they haven't taken to social media to officially announce, Woodley appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During their interview, she briefly flashed her ring , giving viewers a quick peek of it.

While Fallon was drilling out questions, she happened to mention that they had been engaged for a while before the public found out, so they weren't in very much shock and neither was their family, but it came as a surprise to everyone else. "He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living," she joked. The actress admitted that he has never attended a football game and was not familiar with who he was to the public. While the rest of the world knows him has one of the greatest to the play the game, she says she knows him more as a "nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!" Following that reveal, Rodgers was asked to be the host for Jeopardy! In fact, he makes his debut Monday and fans are looking forward to it.