Aaron Rodgers Reveals Sticky Notes He Left for Himself on 'Jeopardy!' Podium

✖

Aaron Rodgers is winding down his two-week gig of hosting Jeopardy! and it's clear he enjoyed every minute of it. The Green Bay Packers quarterback went to Instagram to show off the Jeopardy! podium and revealed the sticky notes he left for himself during Day 2 of filming. The notes were to help him get through taping this week's five episodes.

"I used a lot of these stickies over the couple days of filming and put reminders on there like 'Speak Less', which was an ode to Paul Rudd on Forgetting Sarah Marshall, during surf lessons; 'do less,'" Rodgers wrote in the Instagram post. "'Slow Down,' a reminder for me when reading the clues. 'Stand Up Straight'; every time I’m reading clues I’m bent over, so that was a reminder to stand up in certain moments when I knew I was on camera."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

Rodgers went on to write that, "'Relax' and 'Energy' were just a couple other good reminders as well. And the last one, was just to check if anyone was looking at my podium between games. Turns out, John the stage manager was, and we had a good laugh about it." The notes seem to help as Rodgers is receiving strong reviews for his work. One of the more notable moments happened this week when Rodgers was in shock when all of the contestants miss a Packers question.

Rodgers recently revealed if Jeopardy! executives asked him to host the show full-time, he would have no problem saying yes. "I think I bring something different to the show," Rodgers said on the NFL Network show Good Morning Football. "I was the youngest guest host. There's a different audience that maybe I could bring along with it; hopefully, the numbers show it the next two weeks. But I do enjoy the show. I have a ton of respect for the show. The way that Alex (Trebek) had a smooth hand on the show for three-and-a-half decades is something that can't be understated, and I think he held the show in such a high esteem that it made everybody really respect and admire him and the show."

Rodgers, 37, also said that he wouldn't have to retire from the NFL to be a Jeopardy! host since the show only films 46 days out of the year. Rodgers currently has three years remaining on his contract with the Packers and shows no signs of slowing down after winning his third NFL MVP award in February.