Aaron Rodgers' Candid Press Conference on Drama With Packers Has Social Media Losing It
Aaron Rodgers did not hold back during his first press conference of training camp. The Green Bay Packers quarterback reported to camp on Tuesday and practiced with the team on Wednesday after a long offseason battle with the team. When talking to reporters after practice, Rodgers revealed the issues he has with the Packers.
"I wanted to help the organization, maybe learn from some of the mistakes in the past ... and about the way that some of the outgoing veterans were treated," Rodgers said when talking about some of the former Packers players who are no longer on the team. "And just the fact that we didn't retain a number of players that I felt like were core players to our foundation, to our locker room. High-character guys."
Rodgers also wants to have more of a voice when it comes to free agency decisions: "The fact I haven't been used in those discussions is something I wanted to change moving forward," Rodgers said. "And I felt like based on my years, the way I can still play, that that should be a natural part of the conversation. As that progressed from that point, nothing really changed on that front." Here's a look at social media reacting to the press conference.
Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back in his first news conference since returning to the Packers. pic.twitter.com/5O4HIrE2OV— ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2021
Here's a look at the start of Rodgers' press conference. One person wrote: "Aaron is right. He will be a future GM when he hangs his laces up. The dude just gets it! He’s a team player and he knows the value others have had on his career, and he paid homage to a lot of former teammates that he toe’d the line with. Respect!"prevnext
Aaron Rodgers, unfiltered.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2021
Another fan wrote: "Let’s be honest. Jeopardy told Aaron he wouldn’t be offered the job so he came back for a year. At the end of the season he will be a FA and work a deal for a team in CA or closer to CA. GB will regret not trading him."prevnext
Most people don’t love the company they work for but they don’t have the luxury of complaining on an international stage about being treated like an employee by their bosses.— octopuses (@Jeffrey_reads) July 28, 2021
One social media user wrote: "Most people don’t love the company they work for but they don’t have the luxury of complaining on an international stage about being treated like an employee by their bosses."prevnext
There’s only one reason to come to Green Bay:
Aaron Rodgers 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9zQFbutpLu— PFF (@PFF) July 28, 2021
"Appreciate the confidence and has earned right to say it, but the guy has no humility," one fan wrote. "Happy to have him and gives us chance to win every year, but an individual that is hard to root for.prevnext
Aaron Rodgers cites the decision to cut Jake Kumerow last year as an example of where he'd like to have been consulted: "Maybe run it by me and I can change your mind."
Rodgers says Kumerow was the second best receiver in training camp last year.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 28, 2021
One person noted: He’s not 'just a player' he should have a say in who he is throwing to. They don’t go out of the way to give him weapons as it is, then they reduce his arsenal already on the roster? As if they want him to struggle further."prevnext
Reporter challenged Aaron Rodgers: Why do you want to be involved? Many of the players you wanted back ended up not having great years once they left. If the Packers didn't decide to move on from Favre, you wouldn't be here.
Rodgers' full response: pic.twitter.com/Y9y8g7Tsix— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 28, 2021
A social media user said: "Rodgers would have f—ing HATED playing for Belichick. Dude gets rid of players like they’re playing cards in his hand, regardless of what anyone thinks."prevnext
Aaron Rodgers talking to the press like pic.twitter.com/Cvkebo3Hum— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) July 28, 2021
And this fan wrote: "About time, actually. I agree with much of what he’s said about his team, the state they play in, and the culture this region represents. It’s not all good. And that’s fine; being honest and showing support for mental health being prioritized in sports and society is key here.."prev