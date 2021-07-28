Aaron Rodgers' Candid Press Conference on Drama With Packers Has Social Media Losing It

Aaron Rodgers did not hold back during his first press conference of training camp. The Green Bay Packers quarterback reported to camp on Tuesday and practiced with the team on Wednesday after a long offseason battle with the team. When talking to reporters after practice, Rodgers revealed the issues he has with the Packers.

"I wanted to help the organization, maybe learn from some of the mistakes in the past ... and about the way that some of the outgoing veterans were treated," Rodgers said when talking about some of the former Packers players who are no longer on the team. "And just the fact that we didn't retain a number of players that I felt like were core players to our foundation, to our locker room. High-character guys."

Rodgers also wants to have more of a voice when it comes to free agency decisions: "The fact I haven't been used in those discussions is something I wanted to change moving forward," Rodgers said. "And I felt like based on my years, the way I can still play, that that should be a natural part of the conversation. As that progressed from that point, nothing really changed on that front." Here's a look at social media reacting to the press conference.