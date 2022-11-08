Aaron Rodgers Mocked for Throwing Tantrum After Interception
Aaron Rodgers had a Sunday he would like to forget. In the game against the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers quarterback threw three interceptions in the 15-9 loss. And when Rodgers threw his third interception, he threw a big tantrum which led to social media users making fun of him.
"Frustration and (misery) are two different emotions," Rodgers said, per the Packers' official website. "So, when I decided to come back, it was all-in, and I don't make decisions and then hindsight, 20/20 have regrets about big decisions like that. So I was all-in, and this is a lot of life lessons for sure this year, but luckily it's not over. There's still a lot of games left. We'll be counted out, probably, by many, and we'll see how we respond."
Right now, the Packers are 3-6 on the year. If they want to get out of the slump they are in, Rodgers will have to play like the legendary quarterback he has become. In the meantime, fans are taking aim at the Super Bowl champion quarterback for his tantrum.
The Tantrum
Aaron Rodgers having a bad trip today#OnePride #PackersForever #GBVsDet pic.twitter.com/7V763Fb1OL— ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ 🏈 (@NFL_Journal) November 6, 2022
One person wrote: "I thought he said: RELAX. Oh wait, that was in the PAST."
No Pizza For You
Like a toddler who didn't get his pizza rolls pic.twitter.com/cwkbnjfc9k— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 6, 2022
Another person said: "Is it weird to think that one of the best qbs in our generation is purposly throwing a season away? I am a Viking fan who bleeds purple, but I also love watching Rodgers on his good days, and me thinks he wants to outdo Favre and play for my Vikings in a year or two."
Love It
I’m sorry but I love this! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/osIokyKSbd— Al Gulick(1) (@alcoach85) November 7, 2022
One Twitter user said: "That's what my son looks like when I say we have Chicken McNuggets at home."
Washed Up
Aaron Rodgers is now just a old washed up QB https://t.co/MLBuQf1SXv— Tyler Summerville (@Tsummerville73) November 7, 2022
One fan said: "You're allowed to get upset in life. He's been frustrated with the play the past several weeks and it's built up. People are human. I'd rather have a QB like this rather than one like Jay Cutler who could throw a pick 6 down 20 points and just be smiling the entire time."
Lions Fan
The Lions will seemingly forever be awful but beating the cheese will always bring a smile to my face. https://t.co/74xy1qkhOm— F0REM4N (@F0REM4N) November 7, 2022
One person wrote: "Aaron Rodgers underthrowing his receiver, into double coverage, and having a tantrum because he didn't catch it is so on point for him."
On Repeat
I could watch this for the rest of my life and never get tired of it. https://t.co/hqly5I4bop— Elon Musk .................................A Dummy (@TomCherrette) November 7, 2022
One fan told Rodgers: "What an embarrassment you are now to packers org.. You act like a baby with your F this F that. Do you think that makes you tough?? You aren't.. You are a little toddler having a temper tantrum.. SO EMBARRASSING."
Salt
Salt provided by the @Lions 😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/n0t2ZqVlFA— sparka⚡️ (@sparkabeats) November 6, 2022
And this fan tweeted: "Tom Brady carrying this team at 45 years old while Aaron Rodgers throws a tantrum every time he overthrows a receiver."