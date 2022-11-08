Aaron Rodgers Mocked for Throwing Tantrum After Interception

Aaron Rodgers had a Sunday he would like to forget. In the game against the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers quarterback threw three interceptions in the 15-9 loss. And when Rodgers threw his third interception, he threw a big tantrum which led to social media users making fun of him.

"Frustration and (misery) are two different emotions," Rodgers said, per the Packers' official website. "So, when I decided to come back, it was all-in, and I don't make decisions and then hindsight, 20/20 have regrets about big decisions like that. So I was all-in, and this is a lot of life lessons for sure this year, but luckily it's not over. There's still a lot of games left. We'll be counted out, probably, by many, and we'll see how we respond."

Right now, the Packers are 3-6 on the year. If they want to get out of the slump they are in, Rodgers will have to play like the legendary quarterback he has become. In the meantime, fans are taking aim at the Super Bowl champion quarterback for his tantrum.