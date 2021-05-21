Rumor of Aaron Rodgers and John Elway Golfing Together Shot Down Amid Packers Turmoil

✖

There is a rumor going around that Aaron Rodgers met with John Elway amid the drama going on with the Green Bay Packers. However, the rumor appears to be not true as it has been shot down by multiple reports. It was revealed on the DNVR Podcast that Rodgers went golfing with Elway, who is the president of football operations of the Denver Broncos. It's been reported that the Broncos are a potential landing destination for Rodgers if the Packers were to trade him.

Former NFL punter and current analyst on WWE's Friday Night SmackDown Pat McAfee talked about the rumor on the Pat McAfee Show and said Rodgers and Elway were at the same golf course but were in two different groups. He said the tees times for the two groups varied but there were spots on the golf course where Rodgers and Elway could have had some type of "interaction." Additionally, KOA Radio reported Rodgers and Elway bumped into each other in February and "exchanged pleasantries."

Despite the issues Rodgers has going on with the Packers, he told Mike Tirico on NBC Sports that he loves the team and the city of Green Bay. This week, Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that Rodgers and Packers have had discussions about a new contract but aren't close to a deal.

"There have been conversations between Aaron Rodgers camp and the Packers about a new contract," Graziano said. "When you look at the Packers and the way they do business, the willingness to do a new contract tells you they're willing to bend a little bit in Aaron Rodgers' direction, whether Ron Wolf likes it or not. It's just a question of what that number is and is it high enough to get him back. Do they have to something with Jordan Love to convince him that he's no longer a threat to his long-term future there? So certainly not resolved and not necessarily close to being resolved, but right now, the Packers' mindset is more about finding a way back to Aaron Rodgers as their starter vs. moving on from him."

Rodgers is coming off a 2020 season where he led the Packers to an NFC Championship appearance. In February, Rodgers was named MVP of the 2020 season (the third of his career) after completing 70.7% of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 121.5 passer rating.