Aaron Rodgers’ Halloween Costume Revealed, and He’s an Iconic Keanu Reeves Character

Aaron Rodgers’ Halloween costume is paying tribute to one of Keanu Reeves’ most iconic characters – John Wick. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who teased last month he had been growing out his hair to portray a “hero” of his on Halloween, debuted his costume Sunday, revealing himself as Reeves’ action hero from the John Wick franchise.

Sharing photos of himself recreating memorable moments from the films, Rodgers even tagged Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari as the dog in the photo. “I’m thinking I’m back…Para Bellum,” he captioned one set of costume photos, adding to the other simply the word “Boogeyman” as a reference to Wick’s nickname in the film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The NFL player previously teased he was going all-out this year for Halloween on a September episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which is why he had been growing out his signature short hair. “This has been a year in the making, for my costume,” he confessed at the time. “I’m not gonna give it away. It’s somebody who’s a hero of mine, who has longish hair.”

Rodgers is an avid Halloween enthusiast, previously dressing up as the titlular character from the Wes Anderson film The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite. It’s unclear if the athlete’s fiancée, Shailene Woodley, will be dressing up alongside him this year, but the Divergent actress hasn’t shared anything on social media about going in costume.

The Big Little Lies star confirmed in February that she and Rodgers were engaged after a whirlwind romance. “So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,” Woodley told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl … ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.” Add costuming to the list of Rodgers’ skills!