Aaron Rodgers Gets Roasted by Social Media for Specific Detail During Peyton and Eli Manning Interview

Aaron Rodgers has stirred up social media once again. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently appeared on the Manningcast of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning. And while Rodgers didn’t talk about his COVID-19 vaccination status, he did raise some eyebrows when he revealed the books he’s reading.

When Rodgers was asked what he’s currently reading, he said, “Yeah, a lot of French poetry, and I’ve got Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand over here.” Atlas Shrugged was published in 1957 and contains objectivism, which is a philosophical system created by Rand, who died in 1982.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Justin Kirkland of Esquire said that Atlas Shrugged is “often referenced as a favorite in libertarian and conservative circles,” which is one of the reasons social media went wild when Rodgers mentioned it. The book is 1,200 pages long and was panned by critics when it was first released. Kirkland went on to say that Atlas Shrugged was “the summer reading assignment we skimmed a third of before resorting to SparkNotes. You didn’t need to read it, really—Blake, that guy from your junior year literature class who has big thoughts on the free market, wasn’t going to let you get a word in edgewise during class discussion anyway.” Here’s a look at what social media had to say about Rodgers and Atlas Shrugged.

Triggered

https://twitter.com/Zigmanfreud/status/1478246022421696517?s=20

One person responded: “Is that so? Kindly explain to me the process how exactly someone becomes CEO of a corporation and suddenly gains prophetic knowledge of their entire industry.”

That Explains It

https://twitter.com/PalmerReport/status/1478233044788170755?s=20

Another person responded: “2 novels can change a 14 year old’s life: Lord of the Rings & Atlas Shrugged. One is a fantasy that engenders a lifelong obsession with its unbelievable heroes, leading to an emotionally stunted, socially crippled adult, unable to deal with the real world. The other has orcs.”

Come Again?

https://twitter.com/WillBrinson/status/1478218370386440193?s=20

One person said: “I can’t wait for Laura Ingraham, after telling LeBron to ‘shut up and dribble’, to praise Rodgers for his reading material.”

Never Read It

https://twitter.com/morten/status/1478241422834810882?s=20

One Twitter user wrote: “A favorite among people who are white, at least middle-class but likely even wealthier, people who have land and property often going back generations, are male…if it were such a great book, wouldn’t its fans be more…diverse?”

Young Aaron Rodgers

https://twitter.com/BadgerNoonan/status/1478219699485818885?s=20

One person responded: “I had never even heard of that book til i was in my 30s..only know of its existence because of Jeopardy!”

Strong Comparison

https://twitter.com/KenTremendous/status/1478413196146864129?s=20

One fan wrote: “Somehow Aaron just went through his freshman year of college at nearly 40. This, Rogan, the fact that it seems like he did a bunch of psychedelics this off-season.”

The Apparent ‘Atlas Shrugged’ Reader

https://twitter.com/postclassics/status/1478257851906904065?s=20

And this person wrote: “It’s quite humorous to see all the people bashing something they are clueless about — specifically individual liberty and freedom.”