Aaron Hernandez’s Former Fiancee Shayanna Jenkins ‘Would Not Have Loved Him Any Differently’ Amid Sexuality Rumors

Aaron Hernandez’s former fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, is speaking out for the first time since the Nexflix docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez was released earlier this month and has a real issue with how the series exploits the former New England Patriots star’s sexuality. Jenkins spoke to Amy Robach of Good Morning America and said if Hernandez was gay or bisexual she “would not have loved him any differently.” But the fact of the matter is Hernandez is not here to discuss it as he died by suicide in 2017 while serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

“You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” Jenkins said. “Although I have a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you how he was feeling inside. No one can.”

Jenkins went on to say that if Hernandez was gay or bisexual, she wished he would have told her about it.

“If he did feel that way or if he felt the urge, I wish that I — I was told,” she added. “And I wish that he — you know, he would’ve told me ’cause I wouldn’t — I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful and I don’t think anybody should be ashamed of who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think it’s a beautiful thing, I just wish I was able to tell him that.”

Jenkins had Hernandez’s back all throughout the legal issues, which was on display in on the docuseries. She believed Hernandez was innocent then and she still feels the same way now. “Yes, of course, I do,” Jenkins said. “I’d be a cold person to leave someone that had nobody at all.”

Before Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez was released, an ex-teammate from the University of Florida spoke to PEOPLE about Hernadez’s sexuality.

“He wanted to be the big man on campus who was having sex with a lot of women, but then he’d find guys on the down low. The girls were public, the guys were not,” he said.

Hernandez helped the Gators win a national title in 2009. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010 and helped the team reach the Super Bowl during the 2011 season.