9-Year-Old Soccer Player Killed by Lightning Strike

✖

A 9-year old soccer player was killed after he was struck by lightning while practicing in England, the police said. Jordan Banks was playing on the field in Blackpool around 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday when police were called to the scene for a report of an injured child. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

"This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy, who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time, Detective Superintendent Nick Connaughton said in a statement. The Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club went to Facebook to post an emotional message about Jordan.

The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Jordan's family and friends ❤️ Rest in peace, Jordan Banks. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/9eCiPTNUKz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2021

"Jordan was a Shining Light and an inspiration to everyone that he met. A strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone," the club wrote. "The world has truly lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community. We cannot begin to imagine the grief of the family. Our thoughts, prayers, love and hugs go out to them all and to his teammates, friends and coaches who are devastated by this loss."

This is Jordan Banks, the young boy who sadly died yesterday. A few months ago he was leaving sweets for police officers spreading happiness. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. I cannot begin to imagine what they are going through 💔 https://t.co/XafsiBORJc — Mike Walmsley MBE DL (@MikeWalmsleyMBE) May 12, 2021

Jordan's close friend CJ was one of the many who paid tribute to him by placing flowers and a soccer ball on the field. "We were best friends, we were in the same class. He was very kind and caring," CJ said to BBC. "Football was very important to him. He loved it. He played it every day and at school with me." The BCC also reports that two crowdfunding pages have been set up in Jordan's memory, raising more than 20,000 pounds.