7 Teams That Could Trade for Panthers QB Cam Newton in 2020

Cam Newton will not play the rest of the 2019 season as he was placed on injured reserve this week. He suffered a foot injury during the preseason and was able to play in the Carolina Panthers‘ first two games of the year. However, the injury became too much and backup QB Kyle Allen has taken over ever since.

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”

If the Panthers trade or cut Newton, they will save $19 million of cap space. So while Newton has been the face of the Panthers for a decade, it would make sense for the team to move on from him. Scroll down to see which teams should trade for Newton next season.

Chicago Bears

Mitchell Trubisky is not getting it done for the Bears which is one of the reasons why the team currently has a 3-5 record. So far this season, Trubisky has thrown five touchdowns passes, three interceptions and has an 80 passer rating. The Bears have the defense to reach the Super Bowl, but the offense is preventing that from happening.

Denver Broncos

Yes, the Broncos drafted Drew Lock in the second round this year, but he’s been on injured reserve and it’s uncertain if he can be that guy. General manager John Elway has struck out on quarterbacks except for Peyton Manning. Newton is not on the same level as Manning, but he provides a spark and energy this Broncos offense needs.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen as their quarterbacks. Rosen could be a solid player down the road, but the Dolphins are not sure if he’s the answer, Newton will be able to work with some young skill players and he will have a chance to get the Dolphins out of the NFL cellar.

Cincinnati Bengals

Andy Dalton is a solid quarterback, but it’s likely he won’t get the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Bringing in Newton could convince A.J. Green to stay in Cincy instead of signing with another team. Newton, Green and Joe Mixon on offense? Bengals fans have to love that.

Tennesee Titans

With the Titans benching Marcus Mariota a few weeks back, it’s likely they are in the market for a quarterback. The team doesn’t have any real threats on offense so Newton could come in and make an impact as well as make everyone around him better.

Los Angeles Chargers

Philip Rivers is in the final year of his contract and the Chargers now have to ask themselves should they resign him or move on since he’s 37 years old? With the team moving into a new stadium next year, it would make sense to start fresh with a new look at QB and Newton wouldn’t be a bad choice.

New England Patriots

This all depends on if the team moves on from Brady who like Rivers is also entering the final year of his contract. Head coach Bill Belichick would love to have a talent like Newton on the roster because of his size and ability to run. Newton will have enough weapons to work with so it would make things very interesting in New England.