7 Teams Tom Brady Could Join If He Leaves the Patriots

Tom Brady to play for another team? That seems strange as he has been with the New England Patriots since 2000. However, he’s in the final year of his contract and he recently talked about how he’s not sure about his future in New England.

“That is the great part for me — I don’t know,” Brady said when he was on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show last week. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.

But which team could Brady join in 2020? Scroll down to see the seven teams the six-time Super Bowl winner could sign with if he leaves New England.

Los Angeles Chargers

With Philip Rivers being a free agent after this season, it’s uncertain if the Chargers will re-sign him since he’s 37 years old. Brady is 42, but he’s still playing at a high level and he will have a number of weapons to work with such as Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry. Plus, it’s L.A. and with Brady being a star, he’ll fit right in.

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders aren’t sure if Derek Carr is the future of the franchise. Brady won’t be either, but he can help a team win right now and head coach Jon Gruden would love to have him as the starting QB. Also, the Raiders should be in Las Vegas next year. Brady in Vegas? Fans would eat that up.

Denver Broncos

Broncos general manager John Elway struck gold when he signed Peyton Manning who was at the end of his career. With the team having issues with Joe Flacco and rookie Drew Lock injured, Elway would be bold enough to shoot his shot with Brady. And with young talent on both sides of the ball, Brady could help turn things around very quickly.

Tennessee Titans

It looks like the Titans have given up on Marcus Mariota as he was recently benched for Ryan Tannehill. The Titans need something to energize the fan base and with head coach Mike Vrabel being Brady’s former teammate, having him be his quarterback would make sense.

Carolina Panthers

There were rumors of Cam Newton possibly being traded because of his foot injury and backup QB Kyle Allen winning four of his last five starts. The Panthers have the defense to make a run in the playoffs. And with an all-world back in Christian McCaffrey anchoring the offense, they just need a consistent QB.

Chicago Bears

It looks like Mitchell Trubisky isn’t what the Bears have hoped for as he struggles to find consistency Bears head coach Matt Nagy can be creative on offense and he could do some great things with Brady if he wants to go that route. Also, the Bears have a strong defense so Brady won’t be asked to win games for them.

Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins has been a solid quarterback his entire career. But the Vikings need more on offense to win a Super Bowl and Brady has the ability to get everyone involved. Like the Bears, the Vikings have a strong defense so Brady won’t be asked to do much. And with the Vikings and Bears being the NFC North, who wouldn’t want to see Brady and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers go at it twice a year?