49ers Make Decision on Jimmy Garoppolo Amidst Trade Talks

✖

The San Francisco 49ers have made a big decision on their quarterback. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the 49ers excused Jimmy Garoppolo from the team's mandatory minicamp which is scheduled to start this week. It's not a big surprise considering the 49ers are looking to trade Garoppolo while the 30-year-old is rehabbing from shoulder surgery away from the facility.

Garoppolo joined the 49ers and 2017 and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. Last year, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games and led the team to an NFC Championship appearance. Back in April, Garoppolo talked about his recovery from shoulder surgery.

"I'm not where I want to be yet, obviously the shoulder surgery went well, rehab's been going great, but it's a process," Garoppolo said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, per NFL.com. "And I knew going into the surgery what it was going to take to get the shoulder back right, but we'll be throwing here soon, gotta keep going in the right direction. It's a long offseason, it's already been crazy with all the trades, guys going to different teams, whatever it is. I don't know, it's just one of those things where I'm just going to let the chips fall where they may and work my ass off like I always do, when you do that, good things will happen for you."

Garoppolo was selected in the second round by the New England Patriots in 2014 and served as Tom Brady's backup for nearly four seasons. He was then traded to the 49ers during the 2017 season and became the team's starter quickly. Last year, the 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance in the first round of the draft, indicating that Garoppolo's days in San Francisco are numbered. In his career, Garoppolo has posted a 33-14 record and has thrown for 11,852 yards, 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions with a 98.9 passer rating.

"I'll definitely be ready, to what degree, we don't really know that yet," Garoppolo said. "I mean, we haven't even really started throwing yet, so we've still got a little ways to go, but I'm definitely feeling good right now, feeling happy with that."