49ers Defensive Lineman Charged With Assault Over Hotel Altercation

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Kevin Givens has been charged with assault, according to TMZ. Givens has been accused of getting into a fight with a man at a Maryland hotel in February. The 24-year-old defensive lineman has been charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault after Hayden Bosley said he was attacked by Givens.

In the court documents obtained by TMZ, Bosley said he was out in Baltimore on Feb. 21 when he had a confrontation with Givens. Bosley said Givens' girlfriend and another friend were catching an Uber/Lyft when they asked if he was coming for the ride. Givens told him to go away and left the other two for a Sheraton Hotel. Givens showed up a short time later and saw Bosley and the two women standing in a hotel hallway. The documents state that Givens then attacked, tackling Bosley to the ground while dislocating his shoulder.

Bosley said he was able to escape and run away but ended up suffering a black eye, bruises, cuts and scrapes along with the shoulder injury. He went to the emergency room where he got treatment for four hours. Givens is scheduled to appear in court next month and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

.@PennStateFball DL Kevin Givens's first run was 5.09, but in his second unofficial run he marked a 4.87 with a mind-boggling 1.59 split. For comparison, Aaron Donald's best Combine split was 1.63. Speaks to world-class strength and conditioning program at PSU.#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/WnrZMmU7sE — Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) March 3, 2019

Givens signed with 49ers as an undrafted free agent from Penn State in April 2019. He was waived by the team in August of that year but then signed to the practice squad in September. He was promoted to the active roster in December and played in one game that year. In 2020, Givens saw more action, playing in 13 games and posting 19 tackles and one sack with one fumble recovery.

"He is explosive off the line of scrimmage," former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said in December when talking about Givens' first-career start. "When he's attacking and getting vertical and using and penetrating and on the move, we had him on the move a little bit, he's hard to deal with. His pass-rush ability is improving, his feel for run-pass diagnosis on first and second down is improving, his strain, that's always the biggest part with D-Line."