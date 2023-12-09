2023 Heisman Trophy Ceremony: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The nation's best college football players will be honored on Saturday, Dec. 9. The 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place in New York, and four finalists will gather to find out which player will receive the biggest individual award in college football. ESPN and ESPN+ will air the event starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The four players who are finalists for the trophy are LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington quarterback Micahel Penix, Jr. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Daniels is favored to be named the Heisman winner after throwing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has won his share of awards this year, claiming the Davey O'Brien Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Walter Camp Award and he was named AP College Football Player of the Year.

"His ability to throw really catchable balls in stride and make guys runners was another thing. And a lot of it was footwork, being in the proper position at the proper time with his read and when the ball needed to go certain places, his feet were in the proper position and now he can spin the football," quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan told 247Sports this week. "That combined with the deep ball and I think we simplified, got better at about five or six concepts. He trusted them and let it rip."

Penix finished the 2023 season with 4,218 yards and 33 touchdowns while leading Washington to a Pac-12 title. He won the Maxwell Award and was named Pac-12 championship game MVP. Last year, Penix finished eighth in Heisman voting after throwing for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns while leading Washington to an 11-2 record.

Nix, was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 4,145 yards, 40 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He transferred to Oregon from Auburn in 2022 and had a productive first season with the Ducks, throwing for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Harrison tallied 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games this season. He won the Biletnikoff Award and the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year award. Harrison is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison.